Data Show Investors Value Collaborative, Long-Term Consultant Relationship - NEPC

Eight of out 10 investors expressed satisfaction with their investment
consulting relationship, speaking to the high value investors place in
consultants to achieve their long-term investment goals, according to
NEPC’s Investor Governance Pulse. In a survey of more than 200
institutional and high-net-worth (HNW) investors, a majority plan to
maintain the same type of investor-consultant relationship over the next
five to seven years.
As part of its Investor Governance Pulse, NEPC asked investors to
identify the current engagement model with their consultant and how they
expect their relationship to change in the coming years. The most
popular relationship by far was the “Partner” engagement model at 45
percent of responses, indicating respondents value working
collaboratively with their consultants to build their investment
portfolios.
Investors value partnerships with their consultants across the board, a
finding that was reinforced by institutional investors at pensions and
endowments and foundations. Forty-six percent of public pensions, 41
percent of corporate pensions, and 37 percent of endowments and
foundations anticipate working with their consultant as a Partner in the
long-term.
While the Partner model ranks as the top preference now and in the
future, some investors plan to leverage consultants as a Resource (19
percent) or Vendor (6 percent) in the future. Others will look to
consultants to play a more active role, as an Advisor (17 percent) or a
Manager/OCIO (15 percent).
While 80 percent believe their consultant engagements will remain the
same, the other 20 percent believe their relationships will change.
Twelve percent of respondents feel their relationship will evolve to
require less involvement by their consultant, while 8 percent believe
they will rely on their consultant even more in the future.
Interestingly, compared to senior executives, board and investment
committees, investment staff respondents foresee a higher likelihood of
change in their consultant relationships.
“Given how much change we have seen in the consulting industry, we were
really interested in the results. We expected the Partner model to be
the most prevalent because there is no substitute for having a trusted
and consistent partner on your side. We also recognize that client needs
tend to shift over time and we are well-positioned to meet their
evolving needs,” said Mike Manning, Managing Partner at NEPC. “Based on
the data, it is clear that investors in different market segments have
different needs and different expectations for the future.”
The greatest difference among investor types is their use of the
Manager/OCIO model. Among corporate pensions, 26 percent are expecting
OCIO relationships in the future. This represents a 15 percent increase
in corporate pensions’ current use of OCIOs, foreshadowing a shift away
from the partner and advisor model towards relationships with more
direct involvement from third party fiduciaries. The data suggests a
similar move towards OCIO in the defined contribution segment.
Similarly, 18 percent of endowments and foundations plan to leverage
their investment consultant as an OCIO in the future, compared to just
seven percent of public pensions.
The most differentiated market segment was healthcare which had one of
the largest expected moves away from the Partner model. Unlike other
segments, however, the respondents were split in the anticipated moves.
About 14 percent indicated a shift toward a more self-reliant investment
model, consistent with building out larger internal investment teams. At
the same time, another 14 percent forecasted a move to the Manager/OCIO
approach.
Methodology
NEPC’s Investor Governance Pulse is a survey of more than
200 investors across healthcare, defined contribution, private wealth,
corporate pensions, Taft-Hartley, public pensions, endowments and
foundations, and insurance to develop a snapshot of the
consultant-investor relationship in the next five to seven years.
For the purposes of this analysis, consultant-investor relationships are
classified using the following terms:
Investment Manager: “My consultant or manager handles everything
like an OCIO.”
Advisor: “I will make the decisions, but I almost always do what
they recommend.”
Partner: “We work closely together to develop the investment
program.”
Resource: “We use our consultant as a key source of information
and perspective.”
Vendor: “We use our consultant only for specific tasks and to
access their research.”
