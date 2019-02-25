Data Specialties' Sharon Tye to Moderate Modular Data Center Discussion at CAPRE's Northern California Data Center Summit

Data
Specialties Inc (DSI), a leader in data
center design-build, announced today that its Data Center
Consultant, Sharon Tye will be speaking at CAPRE’s Northern
California Data Center Summit. The event will be held tomorrow,
February 26th at the St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco.
During the summit, Tye will moderate a panel titled Building for The
Future: Modular, Micro and 5G Requirements, which will focus on how
modular data centers are changing the way organizations approach new
data center builds, as well as the flexibility inherent in these modular
structures. The panel will also look at new innovation in modular data
centers and what the impact of 5G will be on these micro facilities.
Tye will also highlight some of the recent modular data center projects
that DSI has completed, including one for a large university system in
the Southwest. Tye will outline the process for designing and ultimately
building these structures and how they’re beneficial to organizations
with a lack of suitable land for building a traditional data center.
Tye will be joined by a number of distinguished panelists including Mark
Thiele, Edge Computing Engineering, Ericsson; Greg Stover, Director,
National Accounts and Business Development/Data Center Solutions, Vertiv
Co; Dave Meadows, Director of Industry, Standards and Technology, Stulz
and Vali Sorell, Vice President – Chief Mission Critical Mechanical
Engineer, Glumac.
“Modular data centers offer a number of benefits for those looking to
add new data space, but have limited land,” said Sharon Tye, Data Center
Consultant, DSI. “For businesses that understand current and future
needs, a modular data center provides control over costs, while enabling
the management of storage and processing capacity. I look forward to
sharing DSI’s experience building and designing modular facilities and
discussing with the fellow panelists how these micro facilities will
enable the future communication of connected devices.”
To see DSI’s extended thoughts on the benefits of modular data centers,
you can read their recent article at Facility
Executive.
About Data Specialties, Inc
Since 1991, Data Specialties
Inc. (DSI) has been a leader in data center design-build. The company
manages all aspects of site selection, design, construction,
commissioning and maintenance of mission-critical data centers
throughout the United States. DSI’s clients have entrusted them to
implement data centers that are critical to the daily operations of
their businesses. DSI’s designs deliver the reliability demanded today,
and the scalability and flexibility to accommodate any future moves,
additions or changes. For more information, please visit http://www.webuilddatacenters.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005963/en/