Data Specialties' Sharon Tye to Moderate Modular Data Center Discussion at CAPRE's Northern California Data Center Summit

Panel of industry experts to explore the proliferation of micro data centers and how they can ensure rapid deployment, while alleviating capacity and zoning issues

Data Specialties Inc (DSI), a leader in data center design-build, announced today that its Data Center Consultant, Sharon Tye will be speaking at CAPRE’s Northern California Data Center Summit. The event will be held tomorrow, February 26th at the St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco.

During the summit, Tye will moderate a panel titled Building for The Future: Modular, Micro and 5G Requirements, which will focus on how modular data centers are changing the way organizations approach new data center builds, as well as the flexibility inherent in these modular structures. The panel will also look at new innovation in modular data centers and what the impact of 5G will be on these micro facilities.

Tye will also highlight some of the recent modular data center projects that DSI has completed, including one for a large university system in the Southwest. Tye will outline the process for designing and ultimately building these structures and how they’re beneficial to organizations with a lack of suitable land for building a traditional data center.

Tye will be joined by a number of distinguished panelists including Mark Thiele, Edge Computing Engineering, Ericsson; Greg Stover, Director, National Accounts and Business Development/Data Center Solutions, Vertiv Co; Dave Meadows, Director of Industry, Standards and Technology, Stulz and Vali Sorell, Vice President – Chief Mission Critical Mechanical Engineer, Glumac.

“Modular data centers offer a number of benefits for those looking to add new data space, but have limited land,” said Sharon Tye, Data Center Consultant, DSI. “For businesses that understand current and future needs, a modular data center provides control over costs, while enabling the management of storage and processing capacity. I look forward to sharing DSI’s experience building and designing modular facilities and discussing with the fellow panelists how these micro facilities will enable the future communication of connected devices.”

To see DSI’s extended thoughts on the benefits of modular data centers, you can read their recent article at Facility Executive.

About Data Specialties, Inc

Since 1991, Data Specialties Inc. (DSI) has been a leader in data center design-build. The company manages all aspects of site selection, design, construction, commissioning and maintenance of mission-critical data centers throughout the United States. DSI’s clients have entrusted them to implement data centers that are critical to the daily operations of their businesses. DSI’s designs deliver the reliability demanded today, and the scalability and flexibility to accommodate any future moves, additions or changes. For more information, please visit http://www.webuilddatacenters.com.

