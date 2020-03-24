Data Theorem Delivers Advanced API Security through Google Cloud Marketplace

Data Theorem’s API Security Solutions Give Customers Ability to Uniquely Automate Continuous API Security Analysis and Vulnerability Inspection on Google Cloud Platform

Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security, today announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace (GCP Marketplace), providing customers with differentiated API security solutions that enable them to uniquely automate continuous API security analysis and vulnerability inspection on Google Cloud.

Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud Platform. Google Cloud Marketplace allows customers to easily start up a familiar software package with services such as Compute Engine or Cloud Storage, with no manual configuration required.

Data Theorem delivers API Discover and API Inspect, which address security concerns such as shadow APIs, serverless applications, and API gateway cross-check validation by conducting continuous security assessments on API authentication, authorization, encryption, availability, cloud storage, databases, serverless functions, and policy compliance. The API security solutions discover modern APIs; enumerate the specification using standards such as Swagger and Open API 3.0; and support Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure platforms.

“We are pleased to have Data Theorem’s solution available on the Google Cloud Marketplace,” said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. “With just a few clicks, customers can leverage its capabilities to automate continuous API security analysis and vulnerability inspection.”

“With built-in integration on Google Cloud, customers can quickly onboard, trial and enable continuous API discovery and security analysis of their applications and microservices built on Google Cloud,” said Doug Dooley, COO at Data Theorem. “Additionally, Google Cloud customers now have access to Data Theorem’s API security products to uncover leaky APIs, cloud security posture management (CSPM), compliance violations, policy enforcement, and auto remediation to fix vulnerabilities.”

Availability and Pricing

Data Theorem’s API security solutions are available today on the GCP Marketplace at https://console.cloud.google.com/marketplace/details/datatheorem-public/api-discover-and-inspect for a free 30-day trial with a GCP account.

About Data Theorem

Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security. Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously scans APIs and mobile applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. Data Theorem products help organizations build safer applications that maximize data security and brand protection. The company has detected more than 300 million application eavesdropping incidents and currently secures more than 4,000 modern applications for its enterprise customers around the world. Data Theorem is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in New York and Paris. For more information visit www.datatheorem.com.

Data Theorem and TrustKit are trademarks of Data Theorem, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

