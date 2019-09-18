Log in
Data-entry Outsourcing Services Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities With Cogneesol and Inspur Worldwide Services | Technavio

09/18/2019 | 09:16am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the global data-entry outsourcing services market and the market is poised to grow by USD 351.84 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR close to 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005557/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global data-entry outsourcing services market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 121-page research report with TOC on "Data-entry Outsourcing Services Market Analysis Report by end user (BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023"

The market is driven by the increasing need for cost-effective solutions to improve efficiency. In addition, the need for enterprises to focus on core competencies is anticipated to further boost the growth of the data-entry outsourcing services market.

Data entry outsourcing services help enterprises to cut costs and reduce turnaround time by delegating non-important tasks like content management to specialized vendors. Outsourcing eliminates the need to hire process executives, thereby saving labor costs. It also eliminates the need to install data processing technology and devices, thus saving operating costs. Since the data is submitted to a specialist enterprise, it improves data accuracy and reduces errors, in turn facilitating the efficiencies in the system. Therefore, the increasing demand for data-entry outsourcing service providers will drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Data-entry Outsourcing Services Market Companies:

Cogneesol

Cogneesol owns and operates businesses under various segments: finance and accounting, legal services, insurance services, and others. The company provides accounting data-entry, product data-entry, image data-entry, data capturing and catalog data-entry, legal data-entry, logistics data-entry, insurance claims data-entry, and billing and invoice data-entry services.

eDataShop.com

eDataShop.com owns and operates businesses under various segments such as data-entry services, data processing services, data conversion services, and others. The company provides data-entry services such as health insurance claim forms, lock box processing, insurance claims, and data-entry from image or pdf to MS Excel, MS Access, MS Word, and Text.

Inspur Worldwide Services

Inspur Worldwide Services has business operations under the segments, including software development, testing, data-entry, and migration. The company provides data-entry outsourcing services to various industries such as manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, transportation, and communication.

Invensis Technologies

Invensis Technologies operates under the following segments: IT services, finance & accounting, back office BPO services, and others. The company provides online, offline, product, and image data-entry outsourcing services.

Keyoung Information

Keyoung Information has business operations under various segments, namely data-entry / data capture, forms processing, survey processing, and others. The company provides online data-entry for products and e-book catalogs, images, book entry, card entry, data entry of handwritten documents, subscriptions, patient records, and online entry of survey forms.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Data-entry Outsourcing Services End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • BFSI
  • IT and telecom
  • Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Others

Data-entry Outsourcing Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • APAC
  • North America
  • South America
  • Europe
  • Middle East and Africa

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Information Technology Market are:

Coding and Marking Equipment Market – Global Coding and Marking Equipment Market by technology (CIJ printing and coding, laser coding and marking, TIJ printing, DOD printing, and others), end-users (food and beverage, industrial, healthcare, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) Camera Market – Global Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) Camera Market by cooling technology (uncooled camera and cooled camera) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
