Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Data, not markets will decide next ECB steps - Villeroy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/07/2019 | 06:03pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Francois Villeroy de Galhau, attends the Group of 20 (G-20) high-level seminar on financial innovation

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) will decide its next policy moves based on incoming economic data and not financial market swings, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in an interview released on Monday.

Villeroy, who is also the French central bank governor, told CNBC television that there should be no doubt about the ECB's determination to act and its capacity to do so if it proved necessary.

"We look at the markets but we are not market dependent. We are data dependent," Villeroy said in the interview on the sidelines of an economics conference in southern France.

"So let us wait for our next governing councils - and there are several to come - to assess the data and then to decide," he added.

Bond yields have plunged recently in the face of weak economic data, putting pressure on central banks to carry out drastic new monetary stimulus to keep inflation expectations from collapsing.

Villeroy said that uncertainty created by trade tensions were the number one threat to the global economy, which central banks could do little to fix.

"It's up to political leaders to reduce these uncertainties, which are sometimes self created. We cannot compensate for trade tensions," Villeroy said.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:08pIrish consumer sentiment inches higher in June
RE
07:04pUK firms cut investment plans as Brexit alarm hits new high - survey
RE
06:03pData, not markets will decide next ECB steps - Villeroy
RE
05:15pWeWork looking to raise up to $4 billion in debt ahead of IPO - source
RE
04:22pOil Minister Zanganeh says hopeful Iran's oil exports will improve - TV
RE
03:35pEconomic 'game changer'? African leaders launch free-trade zone
RE
03:30pEconomic 'game changer'? African leaders launch free-trade zone
RE
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : CPI From U.S., Europe, China; Other Data
DJ
03:03pDeutsche Bank to cut 18,000 jobs in 7.4 billion euro overhaul
RE
02:57pDeutsche Bank to cut 18,000 jobs in 7.4 billion euro overhaul
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MARY KAY INC. : Sponsors University of the Philippines Medical Alumni Society of America 34th Annual Grand ..
2AUDI AG : AUDI : 30 points for Audi Sport in Portugal
3NIGERIA SIGNS AFRICA FREE TRADE AGREEMENT: statement
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : to sell 16% shares it holds in Lundin Petroleum for about $1.56 billion
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : Deutsche Bank to cut 18,000 jobs in 7.4 billion euro overhaul

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About