Data on weekly deaths, 2020
07/20/2020 | 08:11am EDT
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
Piraeus, 20 July 2020
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
PRESS RELEASE
Data on weekly deaths: 1st to 21st week, 2020
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces an ad-hoc press release with statistical data depicting the weekly evolution of death counts for the time period from the 1st to the 21st week of 2020. The data refer to the deaths that occurred in the Greek territory during that period due to various causes, including deaths attributed to Covid-19.
A relevant statistical release is scheduled to be publishedby ELSTAT on a monthly basis, for as long as the regular monitoring of the evolution of deaths is of interest.
The data included in this publication are compiled within the framework of the Vital Statistics Survey and are drawn from all the Municipal Civil Registers of Greece.
The following tables present data on the weekly evolution of deaths during the first twenty -one (21) weeks of 2020 by gender, age group and usualresidence (NUTS 2) of the deceased.
According to these data, the number of deaths in Greece in the first 21 weeks of 2020 amounted to 53,619 (26,694 men and 26,925 women) while for the corresponding period of 2019 amounted to 53,609 (26,911 men and 26,698 women) recording an increase of 0.02% compared to 2019. The corresponding percentage change for the period 2016 - 2019 is: 7.70% in 2019 compared to 2018 (49,778), 8.47% in 2018 compared to 2017 (54,385) and 11.46% in 2017 compared to 2016 (48,794) (Tables 1, 2, 3 and 4).
Graph 1. Weekly evolution of deaths for the weeks 1st - 21st of the years 2019 and 2020
3000
2500
Information on methodological issues:
Information on data provision:
Table 1. Weekly evolution of deaths during weeks 1st - 21st, 2019 and 2020
Week
|
2019*
|
|
2020*
|
Change (%)
|
1st
|
|
2,706
|
2,746
|
1.48
|
2nd
|
|
3,106
|
2,922
|
-5.92
|
3rd
|
|
3,041
|
2,862
|
-5.89
|
4th
|
|
2,860
|
2,775
|
-2.97
|
5th
|
|
2,894
|
2,989
|
3.28
|
6th
|
|
2,773
|
2,848
|
2.70
|
7th
|
|
2,563
|
2,782
|
8.54
|
8th
|
|
2,660
|
2,467
|
-7.26
|
9th
|
|
2,769
|
2,543
|
-8.16
|
10th
|
|
2,523
|
2,643
|
4.76
|
11th
|
|
2,471
|
2,594
|
4.98
|
12th
|
|
2,391
|
2,545
|
6.44
|
13th
|
|
2,333
|
2,438
|
4.50
|
14th
|
|
2,418
|
2,447
|
1.20
|
15th
|
|
2,313
|
2,359
|
1.99
|
16th
|
|
2,221
|
2,267
|
2.07
|
17th
|
|
2,403
|
2,197
|
-8.57
|
18th
|
|
2,360
|
2,301
|
-2.50
|
19th
|
|
2,325
|
2,115
|
-9.03
|
20th
|
|
2,269
|
2,468
|
8.77
|
21st
|
|
2,210
|
2,311
|
4.57
|
Total
|
|
53,609
|
53,619
|
0.02
*Provisional data
On the basis of the available data, the most significant percentage increase of deaths during the first 21 weeks of 2020 compared to the corresponding period of 2019, was recorded in the 7th week (10/2 - 16/2/2020), an increase of 8.5%, in the 12th week (16/3 - 22/3/2020), which was the first week of the lock-down measures due to Covid-19, with an increase of 6.4% and in the 20th week (11/5 to 17/5 /2020), during which the lock-down measures were eased up, with an increase of 8.8%. Similarly, the lowest number of deaths during the same period of 2020 compared to 2019, was recorded in the 8th (17/2 - 23/2/2020), the 9th (24/2 - 1/3/2020), the 17th (20/4 - 26/4/2020) and the 19th week (4/5 - 10/5/2020), recording a decrease of 7.3%, 8.2%, 8.6% and 9.0%, respectively (Table 1).
2
Graph 2. Deaths for the weeks 1st - 21st, 2016 - 2020 (cumulative)
60000
55000
50000
45000
40000
35000
30000
25000
20000
15000
10000
5000
Table 2. Deaths for the weeks 1st - 21st, 2016 - 2020 (cumulative)
Weeks
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019*
|
2020*
|
1st
|
2,637
|
3,425
|
2,533
|
2,706
|
2,746
|
1st - 2nd
|
5,275
|
7,105
|
4,986
|
5,812
|
5,668
|
1st - 3rd
|
7,876
|
10,469
|
7,331
|
8,853
|
8,530
|
1st - 4th
|
10,528
|
13,551
|
9,879
|
11,713
|
11,305
|
1st - 5th
|
13,177
|
16,553
|
12,484
|
14,607
|
14,294
|
1st - 6th
|
15,771
|
19,343
|
15,041
|
17,380
|
17,142
|
1st - 7th
|
18,207
|
22,018
|
17,510
|
19,943
|
19,924
|
1st - 8th
|
20,422
|
24,541
|
20,003
|
22,603
|
22,391
|
1st - 9th
|
22,561
|
26,940
|
22,613
|
25,372
|
24,934
|
1st - 10th
|
24,809
|
29,345
|
25,145
|
27,895
|
27,577
|
1st - 11th
|
27,064
|
31,789
|
27,560
|
30,366
|
30,171
|
1st - 12th
|
29,249
|
34,247
|
29,890
|
32,757
|
32,716
|
1st - 13th
|
31,508
|
36,500
|
32,255
|
35,090
|
35,154
|
1st - 14th
|
33,783
|
38,863
|
34,596
|
37,508
|
37,601
|
1st - 15th
|
36,010
|
41,226
|
36,945
|
39,821
|
39,960
|
1st - 16th
|
38,110
|
43,593
|
39,264
|
42,042
|
42,227
|
1st - 17th
|
40,191
|
45,918
|
41,439
|
44,445
|
44,424
|
1st - 18th
|
42,437
|
48,183
|
43,665
|
46,805
|
46,725
|
1st - 19th
|
44,646
|
50,342
|
45,645
|
49,130
|
48,840
|
1st - 20th
|
46,767
|
52,372
|
47,757
|
51,399
|
51,308
|
1st - 21st
|
48,794
|
54,385
|
49,778
|
53,609
|
53,619
|
change (%)
|
|
11.46
|
-8.47
|
7.70
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Provisional data
Graph 3. Weekly evolution of deaths by sex for the weeks 1st-21st, 2020*
1600
1400
1200
1000
800
600
400
200
0
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th 11th 12th 13th 14th 15th 16th 17th 18th 19th 20th 21st
Male Female
*Provisional data
Table 3. Weekly evolution of deaths by sex for the weeks 1st-21st, 2020*
|
Week
|
Total
|
|
Men
|
Women
|
1st
|
|
2,746
|
1,385
|
1,361
|
2nd
|
|
2,922
|
1,509
|
1,413
|
3rd
|
|
2,862
|
1,398
|
1,464
|
4th
|
|
2,775
|
1,392
|
1,383
|
5th
|
|
2,989
|
1,457
|
1,532
|
6th
|
|
2,848
|
1,406
|
1,442
|
7th
|
|
2,782
|
1,393
|
1,389
|
8th
|
|
2,467
|
1,247
|
1,220
|
9th
|
|
2,543
|
1,290
|
1,253
|
10th
|
|
2,643
|
1,318
|
1,325
|
11th
|
|
2,594
|
1,272
|
1,322
|
12th
|
|
2,545
|
1,250
|
1,295
|
13th
|
|
2,438
|
1,182
|
1,256
|
14th
|
|
2,447
|
1,253
|
1,194
|
15th
|
|
2,359
|
1,187
|
1,172
|
16th
|
|
2,267
|
1,092
|
1,175
|
17th
|
|
2,197
|
1,081
|
1,116
|
18th
|
|
2,301
|
1,151
|
1,150
|
19th
|
|
2,115
|
1,042
|
1,073
|
20th
|
|
2,468
|
1,210
|
1,258
|
21st
|
|
2,311
|
1,179
|
1,132
|
Total
|
|
53,619
|
26,694
|
26,925
|
|
|
|
|
*Provisional data
As regards the breakdown of data by sex and age, it is observed that during the first 21 weeks of 2020 deaths outnumbered those in the corresponding period of 2019 mainly in the age groups 80 - 84, 85 - 90 and 90+ years, by 0.74% in total, 0.50% for men and 0.91% for women (Table 4, Graph 4).
Graph 4. Deaths by age groups and sex, weeks 1st - 21st, 2019* and 2020*
8000
7500
7000
6500
6000
5500
5000
4500
4000
3500
3000
2500
2000
1500
1000
500
0
0-45-910-1415-1920-2425-2930-3435-3940-4445-4950-5455-5960-6465-6970-7475-7980-8485-90 90+
2019
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
Age
|
|
Total
|
|
Men
|
Women
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Men
|
|
Women
|
0
|
- 4
|
|
155
|
|
84
|
71
|
137
|
69
|
|
68
|
|
5
|
- 9
|
|
15
|
|
6
|
9
|
14
|
|
9
|
|
5
|
10
|
- 14
|
|
21
|
|
13
|
8
|
17
|
10
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
- 19
|
|
43
|
|
31
|
12
|
39
|
|
24
|
|
15
|
20
|
- 24
|
|
97
|
|
75
|
22
|
64
|
53
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
- 29
|
|
102
|
|
79
|
23
|
97
|
|
73
|
|
24
|
30
|
- 34
|
|
145
|
|
107
|
38
|
140
|
99
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
- 39
|
|
209
|
|
149
|
60
|
199
|
|
142
|
|
57
|
40
|
- 44
|
|
376
|
|
265
|
111
|
379
|
242
|
|
137
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
- 49
|
|
641
|
|
429
|
212
|
642
|
|
426
|
|
216
|
50
|
- 54
|
|
1,071
|
|
720
|
351
|
1,049
|
694
|
|
355
|
|
55
|
- 59
|
|
1,588
|
|
1,116
|
472
|
1,557
|
|
1,039
|
|
518
|
60
|
- 64
|
|
2,273
|
|
1,541
|
732
|
2,292
|
1,545
|
|
747
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
65
|
- 69
|
|
2,951
|
|
1,932
|
1,019
|
3,103
|
|
2,062
|
|
1,041
|
70
|
- 74
|
|
4,378
|
|
2,760
|
1,618
|
4,294
|
2,665
|
|
1,629
|
|
75
|
- 79
|
|
5,612
|
|
3,290
|
2,322
|
5,428
|
|
3,171
|
|
2,257
|
80
|
- 84
|
|
9,851
|
|
4,871
|
4,980
|
9,577
|
4,673
|
|
4,904
|
|
85
|
- 90
|
|
12,164
|
|
5,206
|
6,958
|
12,350
|
|
5,313
|
|
7,037
|
90+
|
|
11,896
|
|
4,218
|
7,678
|
12,234
|
4,380
|
|
7,854
|
|
Unknown
|
|
21
|
|
19
|
2
|
7
|
|
5
|
|
2
|
|
Total
|
|
53,609
|
|
26,911
|
26,698
|
53,619
|
26,694
|
|
26,925
*Provisional data
As regards the breakdown ofdata by place of usual residence by region (NUTS2), it is observedthat in six Regions there is an increase of deaths during the first 21 weeks of the year 2020 and a decrease in the remaining 7, compared to the deaths of the corresponding period of the year 2019. The most notable increase is observed for the Region of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace (4.94%) and the most significant decrease in the Region of Central Greece (6.05%). (Table 5, Graph 5).
Graph 5. Annual change of deaths* 2020/2019 by sex and usual residence (NUTS2 Region) weeks 1st - 21st
Table 5. Annual change of deaths 2020/2019 by sex and usual residence (NUTS2 Region) weeks 1st - 21st
|
|
Women
|
Total
|
|
|
Men
|
|
Women
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Men
|
|
Women
|
|
An. Makedonia, Thraki
|
3,178
|
1,572
|
|
1,606
|
3,335
|
1,629
|
1,706
|
|
4.94
|
|
|
3.63
|
6.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KentrikiMakedonia
|
9,120
|
4,488
|
|
4,632
|
9,263
|
|
4,583
|
|
4,680
|
|
|
1.57
|
|
|
2.12
|
|
1.04
|
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
1,504
|
750
|
|
|
|
754
|
1,502
|
731
|
771
|
|
-0.13
|
|
|
-2.53
|
2.25
|
|
Ipeiros
|
1,807
|
893
|
|
|
|
914
|
1,728
|
|
885
|
|
843
|
|
|
-4.37
|
|
|
-0.90
|
|
-7.77
|
|
Thessalia
|
3,858
|
2,015
|
|
1,843
|
3,827
|
1,894
|
1,933
|
|
-0.80
|
|
|
-6.00
|
4.88
|
|
Ionia Nisia
|
1,168
|
587
|
|
|
|
581
|
1,162
|
|
576
|
|
586
|
|
|
-0.51
|
|
|
-1.87
|
|
0.86
|
|
Attiki
|
17,822
|
8,823
|
|
8,999
|
17,924
|
8,823
|
9,101
|
|
0.57
|
|
|
0.00
|
1.13
|
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
3,437
|
1,737
|
|
1,700
|
3,530
|
|
1,771
|
|
1,759
|
|
|
2.71
|
|
|
1.96
|
|
3.47
|
|
Sterea Ellada
|
3,060
|
1,522
|
|
1,538
|
2,875
|
1,495
|
1,380
|
|
-6.05
|
|
|
-1.77
|
-10.27
|
|
Peloponnisos
|
3,293
|
1,746
|
|
1,547
|
3,212
|
|
1,618
|
|
1,594
|
|
|
-2.46
|
|
|
-7.33
|
|
3.04
|
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
1,028
|
513
|
|
|
|
515
|
1,044
|
519
|
525
|
|
1.56
|
|
|
1.17
|
1.94
|
|
Notio Aigaio
|
1,256
|
659
|
|
|
|
597
|
1,276
|
|
667
|
|
609
|
|
|
1.59
|
|
|
1.21
|
|
2.01
|
|
Kriti
|
2,864
|
1,468
|
|
1,396
|
2,810
|
1,411
|
1,399
|
|
-1.89
|
|
|
-3.88
|
0.21
|
|
Unknow
|
6
|
5
|
|
|
|
1
|
18
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
200.00
|
|
|
140.00
|
|
500.00
|
|
Abroad
|
208
|
133
|
|
|
|
75
|
113
|
80
|
|
|
33
|
|
-45.67
|
|
|
-39.85
|
-56.00
|
|
Total
|
53,609
|
26,911
|
|
26,698
|
53,619
|
|
26,694
|
|
26,925
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
-0.81
|
|
0.85
|
*Provisional data
Vital Statistics- Data on weekly death
Legal Framework
Coverage
Reference
Period
EXPLANATORY NOTES
For the Vital statistics Survey, data are drawn by Civil Register Offices of all the of Greece. Data presented in this press release refer to the weekly evolution of death counts for the time period from week 1 to week 21 of the current year. This is an ad-hoc data processing for the purpose of depicting the evolution of deaths during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Law 344/76 concerning the "Registration of vital events" which lays down the obligations of the Civil Register Offices to collect and then transmit the data, as well as by Law 3832/2010 on the "Greek Statistical System", as amended.
The Vital statistics survey is a census survey and it covers all deaths that occur in the Greek territory.
2020: 30/12/2019 - 24/05/2020
2019: 31/12/2018 - 26/05/2019
Weeks by year are defined according to international standard ISO8601 as follows:
WEEK
|
2019
|
2020
|
1 st
|
31/12/2018 - 6/1/2019
|
30/12/2019 - 5/1/2020
|
2nd
|
7/1/2019 - 13/1/2019
|
6/1/2020 - 12/1/2020
|
3rd
|
14/1/2019 - 20/1/2019
|
13/1/2020 - 19/1/2020
|
4th
|
21/1/2019 - 27/1/2019
|
20/1/2020 - 26/1/2020
|
5 th
|
28/1/2019 - 3/2/2019
|
27/1/2020 - 2/2/2020
|
6 th
|
4/2/2019 - 10/2/2019
|
3/2/2020 - 9/2/2020
|
7 th
|
11/2/2019 - 17/2/2019
|
10/2/2020 - 16/2/2020
|
8 th
|
18/2/2019 - 24/2/2019
|
17/2/2020 - 23/2/2020
|
9 th
|
25/2/2019 - 3/3/2019
|
24/2/2020 - 1/3/2020
|
10 th
|
4/3/2019- 10/3/2019
|
2/3/2020 - 8/3/2020
|
11 th
|
11/3/2019 - 17/3/2019
|
9/3/2020 - 15/3/2020
|
12 th
|
18/3/2019 - 24/3/2019
|
16/3/2020 - 22/3/2020
|
13 th
|
25/3/2019- 31/3/2019
|
23/3/2020 - 29/3/2020
|
14 th
|
1/4/2019 - 7/4/2019
|
30/3/2020 - 5/4/2020
|
15 th
|
8/4/2019 - 14/4/2019
|
6/4/2020 - 12/4/2020
|
16 th
|
15/4/2019 - 21/4/2019
|
13/4/2020 - 19/4/2020
|
17 th
|
22/4/2019 - 28/4/2019
|
20/4/2020 - 26/4/2020
|
18 th
|
29/4/2019 - 5/5/2019
|
27/4/2020 - 3/5/2020
|
19 th
|
6/5/2019 - 12/5/2019
|
4/5/2020 - 10/5/2020
|
20 th
|
13/5/2019 - 19/5/2019
|
11/5/2020 - 17/5/2020
|
21 st
|
20/5/2019 - 26/5/2019
|
18/5/2020 - 24/5/2020
Data on deaths and vital statistics undergo the necessary quality checks, are processed and presented in the form of tables.
All deaths taking place in the Greek territory are recorded, regardless of the cause of death and the place of usual residence of the deceased, that is, including foreign residents who died during their presence in the country. The deaths of migrants-refugees during their attempt to approach the Greek islands from the Turkish shores (drownings) are not included.
Geographical classification is based on the Nomenclature of Territorial Units for Statistics (NUTS). Data are disseminated at country and Region (NUTS2) level.
|
References: More information (tables, graphs, methodology) is available on the website of ELSTAT: http//www.statistics.gr, at the link Statistics > Population and Social Conditions > Demography.
