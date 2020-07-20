Data on weekly deaths, 2020

HELLENIC REPUBLIC Piraeus, 20 July 2020 HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

PRESS RELEASE

Data on weekly deaths: 1st to 21st week, 2020

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces an ad-hoc press release with statistical data depicting the weekly evolution of death counts for the time period from the 1st to the 21st week of 2020. The data refer to the deaths that occurred in the Greek territory during that period due to various causes, including deaths attributed to Covid-19.

A relevant statistical release is scheduled to be publishedby ELSTAT on a monthly basis, for as long as the regular monitoring of the evolution of deaths is of interest.

The data included in this publication are compiled within the framework of the Vital Statistics Survey and are drawn from all the Municipal Civil Registers of Greece.

The following tables present data on the weekly evolution of deaths during the first twenty -one (21) weeks of 2020 by gender, age group and usualresidence (NUTS 2) of the deceased.

According to these data, the number of deaths in Greece in the first 21 weeks of 2020 amounted to 53,619 (26,694 men and 26,925 women) while for the corresponding period of 2019 amounted to 53,609 (26,911 men and 26,698 women) recording an increase of 0.02% compared to 2019. The corresponding percentage change for the period 2016 - 2019 is: 7.70% in 2019 compared to 2018 (49,778), 8.47% in 2018 compared to 2017 (54,385) and 11.46% in 2017 compared to 2016 (48,794) (Tables 1, 2, 3 and 4).

Graph 1. Weekly evolution of deaths for the weeks 1st - 21st of the years 2019 and 2020

3500 10.00 8.5 8.8 3000 8.00 6.4 6.00 4.8 4.5 2500 5.0 4.00 3.3 2.0 4.6 1.5 2.7 2.1 2.00 2000 1.2 0.00 1500 -2.5 -2.00 -3.0 -4.00 1000 -5.9 -5.9 -6.00 500 -8.00 -7.3 -8.2 -8.6 -9.0 0 -10.00 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th 11th 12th 13th 14th 15th 16th 17th 18th 19th 20th 21st 2019* 2020* Change (%) *provisional data

