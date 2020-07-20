Log in
Data on weekly deaths, 2020

07/20/2020 | 08:11am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

Piraeus, 20 July 2020

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

PRESS RELEASE

Data on weekly deaths: 1st to 21st week, 2020

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces an ad-hoc press release with statistical data depicting the weekly evolution of death counts for the time period from the 1st to the 21st week of 2020. The data refer to the deaths that occurred in the Greek territory during that period due to various causes, including deaths attributed to Covid-19.

A relevant statistical release is scheduled to be publishedby ELSTAT on a monthly basis, for as long as the regular monitoring of the evolution of deaths is of interest.

The data included in this publication are compiled within the framework of the Vital Statistics Survey and are drawn from all the Municipal Civil Registers of Greece.

The following tables present data on the weekly evolution of deaths during the first twenty -one (21) weeks of 2020 by gender, age group and usualresidence (NUTS 2) of the deceased.

According to these data, the number of deaths in Greece in the first 21 weeks of 2020 amounted to 53,619 (26,694 men and 26,925 women) while for the corresponding period of 2019 amounted to 53,609 (26,911 men and 26,698 women) recording an increase of 0.02% compared to 2019. The corresponding percentage change for the period 2016 - 2019 is: 7.70% in 2019 compared to 2018 (49,778), 8.47% in 2018 compared to 2017 (54,385) and 11.46% in 2017 compared to 2016 (48,794) (Tables 1, 2, 3 and 4).

Graph 1. Weekly evolution of deaths for the weeks 1st - 21st of the years 2019 and 2020

3500

10.00

8.5

8.8

3000

8.00

6.4

6.00

4.8

4.5

2500

5.0

4.00

3.3

2.0

4.6

1.5

2.7

2.1

2.00

2000

1.2

0.00

1500

-2.5

-2.00

-3.0

-4.00

1000

-5.9

-5.9

-6.00

500

-8.00

-7.3

-8.2

-8.6

-9.0

0

-10.00

1st

2nd

3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th

10th 11th 12th 13th 14th 15th 16th 17th 18th 19th 20th 21st

2019*

2020*

Change (%)

*provisional data

Information on methodological issues:

Information on data provision:

Population, Employment and Cost of Living Statistics Division

tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Population and Migration Statistics Section

e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Sophia Bakalidou,

tel: +30 213 135 2175

e-mail: s.bakalidou@statistics.gr

Table 1. Weekly evolution of deaths during weeks 1st - 21st, 2019 and 2020

Week

2019*

2020*

Change (%)

1st

2,706

2,746

1.48

2nd

3,106

2,922

-5.92

3rd

3,041

2,862

-5.89

4th

2,860

2,775

-2.97

5th

2,894

2,989

3.28

6th

2,773

2,848

2.70

7th

2,563

2,782

8.54

8th

2,660

2,467

-7.26

9th

2,769

2,543

-8.16

10th

2,523

2,643

4.76

11th

2,471

2,594

4.98

12th

2,391

2,545

6.44

13th

2,333

2,438

4.50

14th

2,418

2,447

1.20

15th

2,313

2,359

1.99

16th

2,221

2,267

2.07

17th

2,403

2,197

-8.57

18th

2,360

2,301

-2.50

19th

2,325

2,115

-9.03

20th

2,269

2,468

8.77

21st

2,210

2,311

4.57

Total

53,609

53,619

0.02

*Provisional data

On the basis of the available data, the most significant percentage increase of deaths during the first 21 weeks of 2020 compared to the corresponding period of 2019, was recorded in the 7th week (10/2 - 16/2/2020), an increase of 8.5%, in the 12th week (16/3 - 22/3/2020), which was the first week of the lock-down measures due to Covid-19, with an increase of 6.4% and in the 20th week (11/5 to 17/5 /2020), during which the lock-down measures were eased up, with an increase of 8.8%. Similarly, the lowest number of deaths during the same period of 2020 compared to 2019, was recorded in the 8th (17/2 - 23/2/2020), the 9th (24/2 - 1/3/2020), the 17th (20/4 - 26/4/2020) and the 19th week (4/5 - 10/5/2020), recording a decrease of 7.3%, 8.2%, 8.6% and 9.0%, respectively (Table 1).

2

Graph 2. Deaths for the weeks 1st - 21st, 2016 - 2020 (cumulative)

60000

55000

50000

45000

40000

35000

30000

25000

20000

15000

10000

5000

0

1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th

7th 8th

9th 10th 11th 12th 13th 14th 15th 16th 17th 18th 19th 20th 21st

2016

2017

2018

2019*

2020*

*Provisional data

Table 2. Deaths for the weeks 1st - 21st, 2016 - 2020 (cumulative)

Weeks

2016

2017

2018

2019*

2020*

1st

2,637

3,425

2,533

2,706

2,746

1st - 2nd

5,275

7,105

4,986

5,812

5,668

1st - 3rd

7,876

10,469

7,331

8,853

8,530

1st - 4th

10,528

13,551

9,879

11,713

11,305

1st - 5th

13,177

16,553

12,484

14,607

14,294

1st - 6th

15,771

19,343

15,041

17,380

17,142

1st - 7th

18,207

22,018

17,510

19,943

19,924

1st - 8th

20,422

24,541

20,003

22,603

22,391

1st - 9th

22,561

26,940

22,613

25,372

24,934

1st - 10th

24,809

29,345

25,145

27,895

27,577

1st - 11th

27,064

31,789

27,560

30,366

30,171

1st - 12th

29,249

34,247

29,890

32,757

32,716

1st - 13th

31,508

36,500

32,255

35,090

35,154

1st - 14th

33,783

38,863

34,596

37,508

37,601

1st - 15th

36,010

41,226

36,945

39,821

39,960

1st - 16th

38,110

43,593

39,264

42,042

42,227

1st - 17th

40,191

45,918

41,439

44,445

44,424

1st - 18th

42,437

48,183

43,665

46,805

46,725

1st - 19th

44,646

50,342

45,645

49,130

48,840

1st - 20th

46,767

52,372

47,757

51,399

51,308

1st - 21st

48,794

54,385

49,778

53,609

53,619

change (%)

11.46

-8.47

7.70

0.02

*Provisional data

3

Graph 3. Weekly evolution of deaths by sex for the weeks 1st-21st, 2020*

1600

1400

1200

1000

800

600

400

200

0

1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th 11th 12th 13th 14th 15th 16th 17th 18th 19th 20th 21st

Male Female

*Provisional data

Table 3. Weekly evolution of deaths by sex for the weeks 1st-21st, 2020*

Week

Total

Men

Women

1st

2,746

1,385

1,361

2nd

2,922

1,509

1,413

3rd

2,862

1,398

1,464

4th

2,775

1,392

1,383

5th

2,989

1,457

1,532

6th

2,848

1,406

1,442

7th

2,782

1,393

1,389

8th

2,467

1,247

1,220

9th

2,543

1,290

1,253

10th

2,643

1,318

1,325

11th

2,594

1,272

1,322

12th

2,545

1,250

1,295

13th

2,438

1,182

1,256

14th

2,447

1,253

1,194

15th

2,359

1,187

1,172

16th

2,267

1,092

1,175

17th

2,197

1,081

1,116

18th

2,301

1,151

1,150

19th

2,115

1,042

1,073

20th

2,468

1,210

1,258

21st

2,311

1,179

1,132

Total

53,619

26,694

26,925

*Provisional data

4

As regards the breakdown of data by sex and age, it is observed that during the first 21 weeks of 2020 deaths outnumbered those in the corresponding period of 2019 mainly in the age groups 80 - 84, 85 - 90 and 90+ years, by 0.74% in total, 0.50% for men and 0.91% for women (Table 4, Graph 4).

Graph 4. Deaths by age groups and sex, weeks 1st - 21st, 2019* and 2020*

8000

7500

7000

6500

6000

5500

5000

4500

4000

3500

3000

2500

2000

1500

1000

500

0

0-45-910-1415-1920-2425-2930-3435-3940-4445-4950-5455-5960-6465-6970-7475-7980-8485-90 90+

*Provisional data

2019* Male

2019* Female

2020* Male

2020* Female

Table 4. Deaths by age groups and sex, weeks 1st - 21st, 2019* and 2020*

2019

2020

Age

Total

Men

Women

Total

Men

Women

0

- 4

155

84

71

137

69

68

5

- 9

15

6

9

14

9

5

10

- 14

21

13

8

17

10

7

15

- 19

43

31

12

39

24

15

20

- 24

97

75

22

64

53

11

25

- 29

102

79

23

97

73

24

30

- 34

145

107

38

140

99

41

35

- 39

209

149

60

199

142

57

40

- 44

376

265

111

379

242

137

45

- 49

641

429

212

642

426

216

50

- 54

1,071

720

351

1,049

694

355

55

- 59

1,588

1,116

472

1,557

1,039

518

60

- 64

2,273

1,541

732

2,292

1,545

747

65

- 69

2,951

1,932

1,019

3,103

2,062

1,041

70

- 74

4,378

2,760

1,618

4,294

2,665

1,629

75

- 79

5,612

3,290

2,322

5,428

3,171

2,257

80

- 84

9,851

4,871

4,980

9,577

4,673

4,904

85

- 90

12,164

5,206

6,958

12,350

5,313

7,037

90+

11,896

4,218

7,678

12,234

4,380

7,854

Unknown

21

19

2

7

5

2

Total

53,609

26,911

26,698

53,619

26,694

26,925

*Provisional data

5

As regards the breakdown ofdata by place of usual residence by region (NUTS2), it is observedthat in six Regions there is an increase of deaths during the first 21 weeks of the year 2020 and a decrease in the remaining 7, compared to the deaths of the corresponding period of the year 2019. The most notable increase is observed for the Region of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace (4.94%) and the most significant decrease in the Region of Central Greece (6.05%). (Table 5, Graph 5).

Graph 5. Annual change of deaths* 2020/2019 by sex and usual residence (NUTS2 Region) weeks 1st - 21st

Total (%)

Male (%)

Female (%)

An. Makedonia, Thraki

4.94

3.63

6.23

1.57

Kentriki Makedonia

-0.13

1.04

2.12

Dytiki Makedonia

-2.53

2.25

-4.37

Ipeiros

-

0.90

-7.77

-0.80

Thessalia

-6.00

4.88

-0.51

Ionia Nisia

-1.87

0.86

Attiki

0.57

0.00

1.13

Dytiki Ellada

1.962.71

3.47

-6.05

Sterea Ellada

-1.77

-10.27

-2.46

Peloponnisos

-7.33

3.04

Voreio Aigaio

1.56

1.171.94

Notio Aigaio

1.59

-1.89

1.212.01

Kriti

-3.88

0.21

-12.00

-10.00

-8.00

-6.00

-4.00

-2.00

0.00

2.00

4.00

6.00

8.00

*Provisional data

Table 5. Annual change of deaths 2020/2019 by sex and usual residence (NUTS2 Region) weeks 1st - 21st

2019*

2020*

Change (%)

Region

Total

Men

Women

Total

Men

Women

Total

Men

Women

An. Makedonia, Thraki

3,178

1,572

1,606

3,335

1,629

1,706

4.94

3.63

6.23

KentrikiMakedonia

9,120

4,488

4,632

9,263

4,583

4,680

1.57

2.12

1.04

Dytiki Makedonia

1,504

750

754

1,502

731

771

-0.13

-2.53

2.25

Ipeiros

1,807

893

914

1,728

885

843

-4.37

-0.90

-7.77

Thessalia

3,858

2,015

1,843

3,827

1,894

1,933

-0.80

-6.00

4.88

Ionia Nisia

1,168

587

581

1,162

576

586

-0.51

-1.87

0.86

Attiki

17,822

8,823

8,999

17,924

8,823

9,101

0.57

0.00

1.13

Dytiki Ellada

3,437

1,737

1,700

3,530

1,771

1,759

2.71

1.96

3.47

Sterea Ellada

3,060

1,522

1,538

2,875

1,495

1,380

-6.05

-1.77

-10.27

Peloponnisos

3,293

1,746

1,547

3,212

1,618

1,594

-2.46

-7.33

3.04

Voreio Aigaio

1,028

513

515

1,044

519

525

1.56

1.17

1.94

Notio Aigaio

1,256

659

597

1,276

667

609

1.59

1.21

2.01

Kriti

2,864

1,468

1,396

2,810

1,411

1,399

-1.89

-3.88

0.21

Unknow

6

5

1

18

12

6

200.00

140.00

500.00

Abroad

208

133

75

113

80

33

-45.67

-39.85

-56.00

Total

53,609

26,911

26,698

53,619

26,694

26,925

0.02

-0.81

0.85

*Provisional data

6

Vital Statistics- Data on weekly death

Legal Framework

Coverage

Reference

Period

EXPLANATORY NOTES

For the Vital statistics Survey, data are drawn by Civil Register Offices of all the of Greece. Data presented in this press release refer to the weekly evolution of death counts for the time period from week 1 to week 21 of the current year. This is an ad-hoc data processing for the purpose of depicting the evolution of deaths during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Law 344/76 concerning the "Registration of vital events" which lays down the obligations of the Civil Register Offices to collect and then transmit the data, as well as by Law 3832/2010 on the "Greek Statistical System", as amended.

The Vital statistics survey is a census survey and it covers all deaths that occur in the Greek territory.

2020: 30/12/2019 - 24/05/2020

2019: 31/12/2018 - 26/05/2019

Weeks by year are defined according to international standard ISO8601 as follows:

WEEK

2019

2020

1 st

31/12/2018 - 6/1/2019

30/12/2019 - 5/1/2020

2nd

7/1/2019 - 13/1/2019

6/1/2020 - 12/1/2020

3rd

14/1/2019 - 20/1/2019

13/1/2020 - 19/1/2020

4th

21/1/2019 - 27/1/2019

20/1/2020 - 26/1/2020

5 th

28/1/2019 - 3/2/2019

27/1/2020 - 2/2/2020

6 th

4/2/2019 - 10/2/2019

3/2/2020 - 9/2/2020

7 th

11/2/2019 - 17/2/2019

10/2/2020 - 16/2/2020

8 th

18/2/2019 - 24/2/2019

17/2/2020 - 23/2/2020

9 th

25/2/2019 - 3/3/2019

24/2/2020 - 1/3/2020

10 th

4/3/2019- 10/3/2019

2/3/2020 - 8/3/2020

11 th

11/3/2019 - 17/3/2019

9/3/2020 - 15/3/2020

12 th

18/3/2019 - 24/3/2019

16/3/2020 - 22/3/2020

13 th

25/3/2019- 31/3/2019

23/3/2020 - 29/3/2020

14 th

1/4/2019 - 7/4/2019

30/3/2020 - 5/4/2020

15 th

8/4/2019 - 14/4/2019

6/4/2020 - 12/4/2020

16 th

15/4/2019 - 21/4/2019

13/4/2020 - 19/4/2020

17 th

22/4/2019 - 28/4/2019

20/4/2020 - 26/4/2020

18 th

29/4/2019 - 5/5/2019

27/4/2020 - 3/5/2020

19 th

6/5/2019 - 12/5/2019

4/5/2020 - 10/5/2020

20 th

13/5/2019 - 19/5/2019

11/5/2020 - 17/5/2020

21 st

20/5/2019 - 26/5/2019

18/5/2020 - 24/5/2020

7

Methodology

Definitions

Data on deaths and vital statistics undergo the necessary quality checks, are processed and presented in the form of tables.

All deaths taking place in the Greek territory are recorded, regardless of the cause of death and the place of usual residence of the deceased, that is, including foreign residents who died during their presence in the country. The deaths of migrants-refugees during their attempt to approach the Greek islands from the Turkish shores (drownings) are not included.

Geographical classification is based on the Nomenclature of Territorial Units for Statistics (NUTS). Data are disseminated at country and Region (NUTS2) level.

Geographical

classification

Map of the Regions (NUTS2) of Greece

References: More information (tables, graphs, methodology) is available on the website of ELSTAT: http//www.statistics.gr, at the link Statistics > Population and Social Conditions > Demography.

8

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 12:10:11 UTC
