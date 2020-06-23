Data scouting in coronavirus times

CBS can use secondary data sources as a rapid means of producing high-quality, detailed, up-to-date statistics. The government uses these statistics, for example, as a basis for policymaking. CBS has substantially eased the burden on business in the past by making increasing use of existing data sources. That also means fewer questionnaires have had to be completed by individuals and households. CBS has therefore been given legal authorisation to collect and process these data for the production of statistics.

Privacy is guaranteed throughout this process. We only publish statistical information if natural persons and companies are not recognisable or traceable. We also have measures in place to prevent the theft, loss or misuse of personal data. CBS never supplies recognisable data to third parties, not even to other government bodies.