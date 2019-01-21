DataGryd : Announces its Plan to Build MegaSuite 6

New Data Center Suite will be Located at the 60 Hudson Street Facility

DataGryd, a leading data center provider in New York City, announces today its plan to build MegaSuite 6, a high-density and high-performance data center suite. MegaSuite 6 is designed to meet the increasing demand for data processing and data storage, providing customers with a secure, reliable infrastructure while supporting global networking requirements.

DataGryd’s MegaSuite 6, the high-power data center offering cost-effective megawatt configurations, is housed in the largest single-footprint data center space available in New York City. The facility features 1,000 kilowatts (kW) of utility power generators and cooling towers with a cooling load of 280 tons. DataGryd's power source is a direct feed from the utility, with dual power feeds completely separate from the building. The turnkey data center leverages future-proofed technology with a cost-effective IT infrastructure to drive operational efficiencies and deliver the highest value in energy efficiency and power reliability in Manhattan.

“Located in the heart of New York City's most concentrated hub of global data network connectivity, DataGryd’s 60 Hudson Street is an iconic carrier hotel where we offer companies access to over 100,000 square feet of high density and reliable infrastructure,” says Tom Brown, President and CEO of DataGryd. “MegaSuite 6 will be ready for customers in the second quarter of 2019 to support their global networking requirements.”

DataGryd’s MegaSuites are tenant-optimized, providing lower capital and operational expenditure options that maximize clients' capital preservation. MegaSuite 6 offers no obligation requirements for meet-me-room interconnects and delivers cross-connects to other networks without a recurring monthly fee. DataGryd suites can be customized in smaller increments, starting at 100 kW, 250 kW, 500 kW up to 5 MW, to meet tenants’ needs.

To learn more about DataGryd, visit www.datagryd.com.

About DataGryd

DataGryd offers the most strategic international data network hub and largest single footprint data center available in New York City. DataGryd’s 60 Hudson facility in Lower Manhattan provides up to 60,000 square-feet of available colocation space and state-of-the-art power and cooling infrastructure for data network, telecommunications, cloud and large enterprises. Located in one of the world’s most concentrated hubs of Internet connectivity, 60 Hudson provides access to over 300 interconnected carriers and exchanges, with multiple Points of Entry (POEs) from diverse data network providers and direct fiber conduits. Using proprietary MicroGryd™ technology, the high-density data center offers dual contingencies and delivers the highest value in energy efficiency, with direct primary utility feeds offering up to 12,000 kW of power. DataGryd data centers have no cross-connect fees or obligations to use any third-party Meet-Me Rooms (MMRs). The company provides turn-key wholesale data center space that leverages fortified facilities and custom suites with minimal deployment requirements. To learn more about DataGryd, visit www.DataGryd.com.

