DataGryd : Announces its Plan to Build MegaSuite 6

DataGryd,
a leading data center provider in New York City, announces today its
plan to build MegaSuite 6, a high-density and high-performance data
center suite. MegaSuite 6 is designed to meet the increasing demand for
data processing and data storage, providing customers with a secure,
reliable infrastructure while supporting global networking requirements.
DataGryd’s MegaSuite 6, the high-power data center offering
cost-effective megawatt configurations, is housed in the largest
single-footprint data center space available in New York City. The
facility features 1,000 kilowatts (kW) of utility power generators and
cooling towers with a cooling load of 280 tons. DataGryd's power source
is a direct feed from the utility, with dual power feeds completely
separate from the building. The turnkey data center leverages
future-proofed technology with a cost-effective IT infrastructure to
drive operational efficiencies and deliver the highest value in energy
efficiency and power reliability in Manhattan.
“Located in the heart of New York City's most concentrated hub of global
data network connectivity, DataGryd’s 60 Hudson Street is an iconic
carrier hotel where we offer companies access to over 100,000 square
feet of high density and reliable infrastructure,” says Tom Brown,
President and CEO of DataGryd. “MegaSuite 6 will be ready for customers
in the second quarter of 2019 to support their global networking
requirements.”
DataGryd’s MegaSuites are tenant-optimized, providing lower capital and
operational expenditure options that maximize clients' capital
preservation. MegaSuite 6 offers no obligation requirements for
meet-me-room interconnects and delivers cross-connects to other networks
without a recurring monthly fee. DataGryd suites can be customized in
smaller increments, starting at 100 kW, 250 kW, 500 kW up to 5 MW, to
meet tenants’ needs.
About DataGryd
DataGryd offers the most strategic international data network hub and
largest single footprint data center available in New York City.
DataGryd’s 60 Hudson facility in Lower Manhattan provides up to 60,000
square-feet of available colocation space and state-of-the-art power and
cooling infrastructure for data network, telecommunications, cloud and
large enterprises. Located in one of the world’s most concentrated hubs
of Internet connectivity, 60 Hudson provides access to over 300
interconnected carriers and exchanges, with multiple Points of Entry
(POEs) from diverse data network providers and direct fiber conduits.
Using proprietary MicroGryd™ technology, the high-density data center
offers dual contingencies and delivers the highest value in energy
efficiency, with direct primary utility feeds offering up to 12,000 kW
of power. DataGryd data centers have no cross-connect fees or
obligations to use any third-party Meet-Me Rooms (MMRs). The company
provides turn-key wholesale data center space that leverages fortified
facilities and custom suites with minimal deployment requirements. To
learn more about DataGryd, visit www.DataGryd.com.
