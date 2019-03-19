DataGryd : Selects Clune Construction Company to Build Out Its MegaSuite 6 Facility

DataGryd,
a premier data center provider in New York City, is pleased to
announce it has selected national award
winning construction company Clune
Construction to build DataGryd’s MegaSuite
6. With more than twenty years of experience working on major
mission-critical projects nationwide, Clune brings its expertise to the
iconic 60 Hudson Street building, which will be transformed into New
York City’s most modern and efficient high-density, high-performance
data center solution available in that market. DataGryd’s MegaSuite 6 is
expected to be ready for occupancy by the third quarter of 2019.
“DataGryd’s selection of Clune Construction as our general contractor
for the build out of MegaSuite 6 is a testament to their outstanding
track record for successfully delivering superior projects on time,”
says Tom Brown, President and CEO of DataGryd. “As a result, we are
committed to providing our customers near limitless scalability in the
heart of New York City’s most concentrated hub of global data networking
solutions.”
Upon completion of MegaSuite 6, DataGryd’s customers will benefit from
cost-effective megawatt configurations, supported by 5,000 kilowatts
(kW) of utility power generators and towers. Located within 60 Hudson
Street, a globally renowned world-class carrier hotel, DataGryd’s
customers will be able to directly connect to over 300 carriers, network
providers, exchanges and more than six fully operational subsea systems
anchored within the building without incurring monthly cross-connect
fees. With a zero monthly cross-connect fee model, DataGryd customers
benefit from tremendous cost savings that could reach tens of thousands
of dollars across the lifetime of an agreement.
“Clune is excited to play such a big part in one of the largest data
center construction projects taking place in Manhattan,” adds Ben
Walker, Executive Managing Director and President of Clune’s Eastern
Region. “We are looking forward to working with DataGryd and their
customers to bring their vision for MegaSuite 6 to reality.”
About Clune Construction Company
Clune Construction is a national general contractor with offices in
Chicago; Los Angeles; New York; San Francisco, and Washington, DC.
Today, they employ more than 500 employees and manage over $1 billion in
commercial and mission-critical projects annually. Clune Construction
believes the hallmark of their success is grounded in their dedication
to consistently delivering their clients’ projects on time and under
budget, with honesty, integrity, and a great deal of emphasis on client
satisfaction. Learn more at www.clunegc.com.
About DataGryd
DataGryd offers the most strategic international data network hub and
largest single footprint data center available in New York City.
DataGryd’s 60 Hudson facility in Lower Manhattan provides up to 60,000
square-feet of available colocation space and state-of-the-art power and
cooling infrastructure for data network, telecommunications, cloud and
large enterprises. Located in one of the world’s most concentrated hubs
of Internet connectivity, 60 Hudson provides access to over 300
interconnected carriers and exchanges, with multiple Points of Entry
(POEs) from diverse data network providers and direct fiber conduits.
Using proprietary MicroGryd™ technology, the high-density data center
offers dual contingencies and delivers the highest value in energy
efficiency, with direct primary utility feeds offering up to 5,000 kW of
power. DataGryd data centers have no cross-connect fees or obligations
to use any third-party Meet-Me Rooms (MMRs). The company provides
turn-key wholesale data center space that leverages fortified facilities
and custom suites with minimal deployment requirements. To learn more
about DataGryd, visit www.DataGryd.com.
