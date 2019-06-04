DataMotion : Direct helps Northwell Health's HIE Information Flow

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DataMotion, a leading provider of secure messaging and data exchange solutions, today announced Northwell Health, the largest provider of healthcare services in New York State, has deployed the DataMotion Direct Secure Messaging solution to enhance its health information exchange (HIE) infrastructure. DataMotion Direct ensures seamlessly delivery of patient data across the many unique health IT systems utilized by Northwell's growing network of care providers. The solution offers HIPAA-compliant security, scalability and interoperability - with the added cost savings and simplicity of email-like communications.

Timely delivery of patient health records by DataMotion Direct allows Northwell to provide better patient care, improved outcomes and an overall positive experience for patients and care providers. Meaningful operating efficiencies and cost savings are realized by using Direct Secure Messaging as compared to transport methods like fax and courier. DataMotion Direct also yields benefits under healthcare's value-based reimbursement model as quality metrics associated with the HIE are used to determine reimbursement rates.

Northwell plans to expand its use of DataMotion Direct for Admit, Discharge, Transfer (ADT) event notifications, care transitions and other clinical workflows that require data exchange with parties external to Northwell's enterprise-wide EHRs.

"DataMotion Direct is a core component of Northwell's HIE infrastructure. We are continuously adding providers through our Clinically Integrated Network – Northwell Health Physician Partners - and practice consolidation, so interoperability issues are a constant challenge for the IT group," said Jim Heiman, AVP clinical information systems and HIE program director for Northwell. "DataMotion Direct Secure Messaging gives us a reliable, easy-to-deploy and economical interoperability solution that fills communications gaps, accelerates healthcare delivery and easily pays for itself by achieving quality metrics."

DataMotion Direct is integrated with Northwell's InterSystems HealthShare HIE platform and also connects to its Siemens registration systems. Expansion to accommodate Northwell's growth is simplified by DataMotion's RESTful APIs and its intuitive Direct Messaging administration portal.

"We're thrilled to have Northwell Health join the DataMotion community," said Bob Janacek, CEO DataMotion. "By offering our customers best-of-breed, innovative technology under one platform, providers benefit from a quick, easy way to securely exchange medical information. Patients also have a better experience, marked by improved care and better health outcomes. We look forward to working with Northwell to implement their vision for connected care."

For more information go to www.datamotionhealth.com.

About DataMotion

Since 1999, DataMotion secure data exchange technology has enabled organizations of all sizes to reduce the cost and complexity of delivering electronic information to employees, customers and partners in a secure and compliant way. Ideal for highly regulated industries, the DataMotion portfolio offers easy-to-use encryption solutions for email, file transfer, forms processing and customer-initiated contact. In the healthcare sector, DataMotion is a DirectTrust.org accredited CA, RA and HISP (health information service provider) for Direct Secure Messaging. The DataMotion Direct service enables efficient interoperability and sharing of a person's medical data across the continuum of care and their broader lives. DataMotion is privately held and based in Florham Park, N.J. For the latest news and updates, visit http://www.datamotion.com, follow DataMotion on LinkedIn or Twitter® @datamotion

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State's largest health care provider and private employer, with 23 hospitals, about 750 outpatient facilities and more than 13,600 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 68,000 employees – 16,000-plus nurses and 4,000 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We're making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu.

