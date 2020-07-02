Log in
DataNumen Office Repair 4.8 Makes It Easy to Recover Damaged or Corrupted Microsoft Office Files

07/02/2020 | 03:25pm EDT

HONG KONG, July 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- An upgraded version of a comprehensive suite for MS Office file recovery is now available - DataNumen Office Repair 4.8. It's a full suite of free repair and recovery tools that includes: Access Repair, Excel Repair, Word Repair, Outlook Repair and PowerPoint Recovery.

DataNumen Office Repair

HONG KONG, Jul 02, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- An upgraded version of a comprehensive suite for MS Office file recovery is now available - DataNumen Office Repair 4.8. It's a full suite of free repair and recovery tools that includes: Access Repair, Excel Repair, Word Repair, Outlook Repair and PowerPoint Recovery.

A good data recovery tool can save the day if things go wrong. In fact, the most important factor for a file recovery software is the recovery rate. According to a competitive comparison performed by DataNumen, each piece of the software in its suite has the best recovery rate in the industry. It's also convenient because it can handle nearly all Office files without having to download and install other individual software - one by one.

DataNumen's award-winning data recovery software has 10+ million users and provides them with peace of mind. An extremely simple interface allows them to minimize losses in file corruption, while saving time and money.

"With DataNumen Office Repair, users will get the best safeguard for their Office files in the world," Alan Chen, president and CEO, says.

Among DataNumen's distinguished customers are: Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, Samsung, FedEx, Walmart, Ford and many more.

And its many users sing praises for its products. One customer said Outlook Repair was "sheer magic," while another said Word Repair was the best file content recovery solution he's tested.

To learn more about the product features, visit: https://www.datanumen.com/office-repair/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DataNumen
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/datanumen
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DataNumen

About DataNumen

With 20+ years of experience, DataNumen has a four-star rating on CNET and is the world leader in data recovery technologies. It provides data recovery solutions including its award-winning data recovery software products, professional data recovery services and software development kit (SDK) for developers. Comprised of a team of highly-skilled data recovery professionals with diverse specialties and innovative ideas, it's sold data recovery software in more than 130 countries and to many of the largest businesses in the world.

For more information, visit https://www.datanumen.com/.

*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0702s2p-datanumen-or-300dpi.jpg
*Caption: DataNumen Office Repair.

News Source: DataNumen

Related link: https://www.datanumen.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/datanumen-office-repair-4-8-makes-it-easy-to-recover-damaged-or-corrupted-microsoft-office-files/
