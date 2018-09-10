Log in
DataPath, Inc. Receives ISO 9001:2015 Certification and Joins Government Industry Data Exchange Program

09/10/2018 | 08:59pm CEST

DULUTH, Ga., Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DataPath, Inc., a leading provider of advanced and secure communications solutions, announced today two significant achievements for its Quality Management System: ISO 9001:2015 Certification and membership in the Government Industry Data Exchange Program (GIDEP).

The ISO 9001:2015 standard is the latest benchmark of quality set by the International Organization for Standardization.  Prior to transitioning to the ISO 9001:2015 standard in August, DataPath, Inc. maintained ISO 9001:2008 certification since 2006.

GIDEP is a cooperative data-sharing program between U.S. and Canadian government and industry participants. The organization helps members reduce or eliminate unnecessary expenditures and guard against the introduction of counterfeit or incompatible components in the supply chain.

Sherin Kamal, Chief Executive Officer of DataPath, said, "Our new ISO certification and membership in GIDEP is a testament to our strong focus on quality and our continuous improvement culture.  As a major supplier to the U.S. Department of Defense in both prime and subcontract roles, DataPath recognizes our responsibility to ensure a secure and high quality supply chain for the equipment and solutions we deliver to our warfighters."

About DataPath® Inc.

DataPath excels in advanced and secure communications solutions tailored to the unique requirements of defense, aerospace, broadcast, government, and critical infrastructure clients. Our solutions include a wide range of field communications and information technology products, including satellite communication systems, network management software, and cyber security services. All of our offerings are backed by 24x7 customer care and global field support. At DataPath we are passionate about helping our clients achieve mission success. For more information, visit www.datapath.com.

Contact:
Scott Wood
(404) 819-5075
scott.wood@datapath.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datapath-inc-receives-iso-90012015-certification-and-joins-government-industry-data-exchange-program-300709835.html

SOURCE DataPath, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
