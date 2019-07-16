DataRobot Launches AI for Good: Powered by DataRobot

Building on its successful partnership with the Global Water Challenge, DataRobot will offer its platform to more social good organizations to solve for critical global issues

DataRobot, the leader in enterprise AI, today unveiled AI for Good: Powered by DataRobot, a new program designed to empower social good organizations to more effectively solve for global challenges using AI and automated machine learning. Through this initiative, DataRobot will collaborate with up to 10 organizations in 2019 to develop automated machine learning applications that improve the lives of more than one million people.

DataRobot’s automated machine learning has already proved extremely effective in enhancing water access in African nations including Sierra Leone and Liberia. Working with the Global Water Challenge, a coalition of leading companies and NGOs dedicated to solving the world’s most pressing water challenges, DataRobot has analyzed more than 500,000 data points to predict waterpoint breaks in these countries. Armed with this information, local governments have been able to proactively identify at-risk waterpoints and better manage water-related budgets and programs for repairs and new construction.

“DataRobot has provided a life-saving solution for the people of Sierra Leone,” said Mohamed Bah, Program Officer for Monitoring and Evaluation, Sierra Leone Ministry of Water Resources. “By detecting future waterpoint failures, we’ve been able to give proper directives that help ensure all people have regular access to water. This not only helps improve population health but also can significantly cut down individuals’ time spent searching for water. Improved water access allows people to resume daily tasks, like attending school and their jobs, which drastically improves quality of life and gender equity."

As part of the new program, AI for Good partners will receive pro bono cloud licenses to DataRobot’s platform, as well as training and one-on-one support from the company’s deep bench of data scientists, field engineers, and AI success managers. With its easy-to-integrate and easy-to-use solution, DataRobot enables all organizations – including those with limited data science headcount and technical budget – to seamlessly build, deploy, and monitor AI models. This makes the solution ideally suited for nonprofit organizations that can leverage data insights from the automated machine learning platform to design intelligent business strategies that best support cause-based initiatives.

“Nonprofits are doing incredible work to solve complex challenges related to issues like climate change, cybercrime, and sustainable development, and there is a massive opportunity for that work to be amplified by AI,” said Chandler McCann, customer-facing data scientist and head of AI for Good, DataRobot. “With the support of DataRobot’s state of the art technology, Global Water Challenge and countries within Africa were able to harness the power of machine learning to further the mission of water access. Through our new AI for Good program, we will leverage our leadership in enterprise AI to do more of this work with nonprofits and support positive change.”

Social good organizations interested in participating in DataRobot’s AI for Good program should complete this application. With help from GlobalGiving, a trusted partner in community-led philanthropy, organizations will be evaluated based on data availability and quality, applicability of machine learning, and project scalability and will be notified in early fall if selected for support.

For more on the program, visit datarobot.com/ai-for-good.

DataRobot is the leader in enterprise AI and the category creator and leader in automated machine learning. Organizations worldwide use DataRobot to empower the teams they already have in place to rapidly build and deploy machine learning models and create advanced AI applications. With a library of hundreds of the most powerful open source machine learning algorithms, the DataRobot platform encapsulates every best practice and safeguard to accelerate and scale data science capabilities while maximizing transparency, accuracy, and collaboration.

By making data scientists more productive and enabling the democratization of data science, DataRobot helps organizations transform into AI-driven enterprises.

