DataRobot : Named A Leader in Automation-Focused Machine Learning by Independent Research Firm

06/18/2019 | 12:32pm EDT

Company received a “Differentiated” rating in the user experience, feature engineering, vision, and market approach criteria

DataRobot, the leader in automated machine learning, has been recognized by Forrester as a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Automation-Focused Machine Learning Solutions, Q2 2019. Among the nine automated machine learning vendors evaluated, DataRobot received the most “Differentiated” ratings (nine out of ten) in the evaluation’s criteria and was the only firm with a “Differentiated” rating in the market approach criterion. The market approach criterion was based on how much 12-month trailing revenue the vendor had booked; the number of active, paying customers the vendor serves; how well known the vendor is amongst enterprise buyers; the vendor’s marketing strategies to attract and convert prospects; and how the vendor’s partner network helps drive customer adoption.

According to the report, “DataRobot leads the pack with a broad set of robust capabilities. The company leverages its experience in the market to quickly evolve the product to set the standard of what it means to be an enterprise AutoML solution… DataRobot has by far the most employees dedicated to AutoML and provides enterprise AI assessments, training, and consulting to help enterprises identify and implement high-value projects… Customer references appreciate the depth of automation, breadth of models, and ease of use.”

In addition to market approach, the Wave considered criteria including user experience, data, feature engineering, methods, training, evaluation, model operations, vision, and roadmap to evaluate and recognize the vendors driving the advancement of the automated machine learning market. Forrester also analyzed vendor surveys, conducted customer reference surveys, participated in product demos, and examined expert interviews as part of its review process.

“Since DataRobot created automated machine learning in 2012, we have been relentlessly dedicated to helping organizations harness its power and succeed with AI,” said Phil Gurbacki, vice president of product, DataRobot. “We believe that our position in the Forrester Wave supports our market leadership and vision, and we look forward to building on our success by offering additional end-to-end machine learning capabilities that will create massive opportunities for our customers.”

The full Forrester New Wave™: Automation-Focused Machine Learning Solutions, Q2 2019 is available for download on DataRobot’s website.

About DataRobot
DataRobot is the category creator and leading provider of automated machine learning. Organizations worldwide use DataRobot to empower the teams they already have in place to rapidly build and deploy machine learning models, and create advanced AI applications. With a library of hundreds of the most powerful open source machine learning algorithms, the DataRobot platform encapsulates every best practice and safeguard to accelerate and scale data science capabilities while maximizing transparency, accuracy, and collaboration.

By making data scientists more productive and enabling the democratization of data science, DataRobot helps organizations transform into AI-driven enterprises. With offices around the globe, DataRobot is backed by $225 million in funding from top-tier firms, including New Enterprise Associates, Sapphire Ventures, Meritech, and DFJ. For more information, visit www.datarobot.com, and join the conversation on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
