DataRobot : Named A Leader in Automation-Focused Machine Learning by Independent Research Firm

DataRobot,
the leader in automated machine learning, has been recognized by
Forrester as a Leader in The
Forrester New Wave™: Automation-Focused Machine Learning Solutions, Q2
2019. Among the nine automated machine learning vendors evaluated,
DataRobot received the most “Differentiated” ratings (nine out of ten)
in the evaluation’s criteria and was the only firm with a
“Differentiated” rating in the market approach criterion. The market
approach criterion was based on how much 12-month trailing revenue the
vendor had booked; the number of active, paying customers the vendor
serves; how well known the vendor is amongst enterprise buyers; the
vendor’s marketing strategies to attract and convert prospects; and how
the vendor’s partner network helps drive customer adoption.
According to the report, “DataRobot leads the pack with a broad set of
robust capabilities. The company leverages its experience in the market
to quickly evolve the product to set the standard of what it means to be
an enterprise AutoML
solution… DataRobot has by far the most employees dedicated to AutoML
and provides enterprise AI assessments, training, and consulting to help
enterprises identify and implement high-value projects… Customer
references appreciate the depth of automation, breadth of models, and
ease of use.”
In addition to market approach, the Wave considered criteria including
user experience, data, feature engineering, methods, training,
evaluation, model operations, vision, and roadmap to evaluate and
recognize the vendors driving the advancement of the automated machine
learning market. Forrester also analyzed vendor surveys, conducted
customer reference surveys, participated in product demos, and examined
expert interviews as part of its review process.
“Since DataRobot created automated machine learning in 2012, we have
been relentlessly dedicated to helping organizations harness its power
and succeed with AI,” said Phil Gurbacki, vice president of product,
DataRobot. “We believe that our position in the Forrester Wave supports
our market leadership and vision, and we look forward to building on our
success by offering additional end-to-end machine learning capabilities
that will create massive opportunities for our customers.”
The full Forrester New Wave™: Automation-Focused Machine Learning
Solutions, Q2 2019 is available for download on DataRobot’s
website.
