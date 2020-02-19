DataRobot : Named a Visionary in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms 

Company named Visionary for second consecutive year, recognized for its ability to execute

DataRobot, the leader in enterprise AI, today announced that it was named a Visionary in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms for the second year in a row. The report recognized DataRobot for its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

“Over the past year, we’ve been focused on expanding our enterprise AI platform to include far more than just automated machine learning—a technology and product category that we invented and have been leading since 2012,” said Phil Gurbacki, SVP of Product and Customer Experience, DataRobot. “Our vision for delivering the industry’s first end-to-end AI platform—which includes the significant new investments we’ve made to our platform such as the AI Catalog, Automated Feature Engineering, MLOps, Data Prep, and more—is game-changing for customers. Our platform, delivered in conjunction with our unique AI Success program, has enabled thousands of users worldwide to achieve more success with AI.”

2019 was a momentous year for DataRobot, marked by exponential growth as well as the acquisition of three companies to expand its end-to-end AI platform capabilities: Cursor, a data collaboration platform, ParallelM, an MLOps platform, and Paxata, a data preparation provider. The company also raised $206 million in Series E financing—bringing its total funding to $431 million—to support the continued innovation of the platform and expand DataRobot’s reach both globally and across vertical markets. Today, DataRobot’s global team of more than 1,200 employees includes more than 400 engineers and data scientists and has supported AI projects in more than 35 countries.

“DataRobot has been a game changer for us. It provides our experienced data scientists with an efficient framework to develop and deploy superior models, and it empowers our less experienced practitioners with a short learning curve to advance capabilities,” said Scott Crawford, Head of Data Science Enablement at 84.51°, the technology business at Kroger. “DataRobot consistently impresses us with not only its outstanding partnership and support, but also with the evolution of its platform."

Added Gurbacki, “The combination of our easy-to-use platform and our AI Success program enables customers to overcome the existing obstacles that slow or prevent AI from reaching production, from data prep to deployment. And with an incredibly robust product roadmap for 2020 (and beyond), we can’t wait to show customers what else we have in store.”

The 16 data science vendors selected for the 2020 report had to meet revenue, number of paying customers, and customer count thresholds and were scored on 15 critical capabilities across four use-case scenarios.

A complimentary copy of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms is available to view on the DataRobot website. DataRobot is also an exhibitor at several Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2020 events, including the March 9-11 event in London and March 23-26 event in Grapevine, TX.

Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms,” Peter Krensky, Pieter den Hamer, Erick Brethenoux, Jim Hare, Carlie Idoine, Alexander Linden, Svetlana Sicular, Farhan Choudhary, 11 February 2020.

