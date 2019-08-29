DataSource Announces Multi-Year Agreement with Top Family Entertainment Center

KANSAS CITY, MO, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- DataSource, Inc., a leading provider of end-to-end integrated branded supply chain managed services, today announced that one of the fastest-growing family entertainment centers in America has entered into a multi-year contract with DataSource to automate and centralize their print and branded merchandise execution.

The centers offer a variety of attractions including billiards, bowling, interactive and virtual arcade games, laser tag, mini-golf, karaoke, and other active entertainment options. Each location also includes a top-notch dining menu and a full bar for birthday parties, corporate events, group outings, and family adventures.

DataSource is managing the development, production, and delivery of printed materials and branded merchandise for the family entertainment-focused company. The marketing services company is streamlining and automating processes by combining industry expertise and a robust proprietary technology platform, Brand Store. The solution simplifies the brand's complex supply chain needs for print and branded merchandise within their marketing, operations, and training departments while also supporting additional ad-hoc projects for the brand.

"We are very excited to be working with this cutting edge and fun brand,” said Cindy Lawrence, Vice President, Business Development at DataSource. “From their POP and training materials to branded merchandise and giveaways, we love being able to help multiple departments streamline their process through the customized portal, Brand Store. The solution is producing hard dollar cost savings and giving the corporate team more time to focus on the business."

About DataSource

DataSource is a leading service provider to multi-location brands helping to optimize the execution of a wide range of marketing and operations communications. Based in Kansas City, Missouri, DataSource specializes in helping companies get more value from the printed materials they use to do business every day. The company focuses exclusively in this category to get the most from technology and process for their clients. Clients rely on DataSource to find significant savings, enhance quality, and increase speed-to-market. The organization flexes based on client need, scaling from transactional support to managing the entire print and fulfillment function from start to finish so the client can invest their time and resources back into their core business. For more information, visit DataSource at www.data-source.com .

