DataStax Announces Change Data Capture (CDC) Connector for Apache Kafka®

New CDC Technical Achievement Compliments Current Verified Gold DataStax Apache Kafka Connector

DataStax, the company behind the leading database built on Apache Cassandra™, today announced early access to the DataStax Change Data Capture (CDC) Connector for Apache Kafka®. The DataStax CDC Connector for Apache Kafka gives developers bidirectional data movement between DataStax, Cassandra, and Kafka clusters. CDC is designed to capture and forward insert, update, and delete activity applied to tables (column families).

The DataStax CDC Connector for Apache Kafka makes it easier for developers to build globally synchronized microservices. It augments Apache Cassandra's proven cross-datacenter replication capabilities to enable seamless data movement between DataStax and microservices. The connector enables bidirectional data flow between DataStax, Cassandra and Kafka, ensuring that data committed to your system of record database can be forwarded to microservices through Kafka.

"We’re delighted to see the continued expansion of the Apache Kafka ecosystem with more connectors, enabling more customers to benefit from event streaming and the Confluent Platform,” said Sid Rabindran, Director of Business Development at Confluent. "The breadth and depth of the connectors our partners develop gives customers the freedom to bring in their data, process and transform it using the Confluent Platform and move it to any destination, on premises or in the cloud."

Developers are invited to use the early release of the CDC source connector in DataStax Labs in conjunction with any Kafka offering and provide feedback before the product is finalized. This engineering work by the DataStax Cassandra experts is part of the company's commitment to make distributed and enterprise application development easy and obvious for developers.

“We survey our customers every year and currently more than 60% of respondents are using Kafka with DataStax built on Cassandra,” said Kathryn Erickson, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships at DataStax. “Any time you see a modern architecture design promoted, whether it be SMACK, LAMDA, or general microservices, you see Cassandra and Kafka. This CDC connector is an important technical achievement for our customers. They can now work with the utmost confidence that they’re getting high quality and proven high performance with Cassandra and Kafka."

In addition, the DataStax Apache Kafka Connector recently earned the Verified Gold level by Confluent’s Verified Integrations Program. This distinction assures connectors meet technical and functional requirements of the Apache Kafka Connect API—an open source component of Kafka which provides the framework for connecting Kafka with external systems. By adhering to the Connect API, customers can expect a better user experience, scalability, and integration with the Confluent Platform. The initial DataStax Apache Kafka Connector enables developers to capture data from Kafka and store it in DataStax and Cassandra for further processing and management, offering customers high-throughput rates.

Developers are able to test the early release of the DataStax CDC Connector for Apache Kafka immediately and can access the connector at https://downloads.datastax.com/#labs.

To learn more, please join our upcoming webinar, "Building Modern Applications: Kafka and Cassandra better together for modern application development" on October 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. PT. Register here.

Resources:

DataStax Labs

DataStax Academy

DataStax Blog: Introducing the DataStax Apache Kafka™ Connector

DataStax Accelerate (Cassandra Community) video: Streaming Cassandra into Kafka presented by Yelp!

