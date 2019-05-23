DataStax Announces the 2019 Stax Awards and Partner of the Year Winners

DataStax,
the company behind the leading database built on Apache Cassandra™,
today announced the winners of the Stax Awards, which recognize the
innovative and results-producing projects built on DataStax. The awards
were announced over two days at DataStax’s annual user conference, DataStax
Accelerate.
The 2019 Stax Awards winners are:
-
Sony PlayStation won The Best Use of DataStax in a
Hybrid/Multi-Cloud Environment Award, which recognizes companies
that have deployed DataStax
Enterprise (DSE) across multiple cloud providers or in a hybrid
cloud environment. Sony PlayStation utilizes DataStax to support
hybrid and multi-cloud deployments. To successfully run the PS4, Sony
needed a flexible hosting and agnostic solution. Today, Sony runs
several hundred nodes of DSE, that handle over 300,000 reads/writes
per second and tens of terabytes of data, across AWS and its own
private data centers. Sony has also automated key aspects of
operations—build out, scale out, and cluster is self-healing upon node
failure. DSE ensures PS4 players enjoy a socially connected experience
without any impact from performance or downtime issues. The Stax
Awards judges commented: “This is a great story around scale. This
solution utilizes on-prem, one cloud vendor, and another one in
planning, so it’s a true hybrid story.”
-
FamilySearch won The Modern Applications Powered by DataStax
Award, which showcases companies building transformative
applications on DataStax. Using DataStax, FamilySearch has been able
to achieve zero database downtime and serve 125 million transactions
per hour during peak usage. Now, FamilySearch can focus on building
and improving its applications to further its mission to connect
families across generations. The Stax Awards judges commented: “This
is a very impressive use case, especially in contrast to the legacy
solution. Great detail and insights into what makes this DSE-based
solution great.”
-
Dell Technologies won The Promising Innovation Award,
which recognizes customers planning innovative projects that
fundamentally transform the way their companies leverage data in a
mission-critical way. Dell Technologies is in the midst of a digital
transformation, moving from on-prem to cloud and leveraging DataStax
to evolve the online buyer experience to drive better performance and
improve business results. The Stax Award judges commented: “This is an
entry with a real-world application that fits the innovation category.”
The 2019 winners were selected by an esteemed panel of third-party
judges, including:
-
Adrian Bridgwater, Reporter at Computer Weekly
-
James E. Curtis, Senior Analyst at 451 Research
-
Sean Durity, Staff Systems Engineer (Cassandra) at The Home Depot
-
Ed Targett, Editor at Computer Business Review
-
Sven Delmas, Senior VP of DSE Engineering at DataStax
“DataStax is chosen by technologists who need a distributed database
that can provide reliable performance at scale. We are thrilled to be
the foundation that these innovators rely on as they transform their
business,” said DataStax Chief Marketing Officer Cate Lochead. “The Stax
Awards winners exemplify what’s possible when you give the right tools
and technology to people driven to create change and become their
industry’s leaders and disruptors in the process.”
The 2019 DataStax Partner Award winners are:
-
Deloitte won Solution Partner of the Year, which
recognizes their commitment to transform their clients’ business
models through innovative solutions. Using their MissionGraph™
platform and Opioid360™ solution built on DataStax Enterprise and
DataStax Enterprise Graph, Deloitte has enabled solutions across
federal and state levels. It is also now expanding internationally to
empower government intelligence and enforcement agencies and
businesses that are aggressively adopting a whole new wave of analytic
techniques and machine learning tools.
-
Publicis Sapient won Emerging Partner of the Year, which
recognizes their outstanding design and engineering in their Rapid
Commerce solution to re-platform customers’ ecommerce sites to a
microservices architecture with DataStax Enterprise as the hybrid
cloud database.
-
VMware won Technology Partner of the Year, which
recognizes outstanding achievements and the innovators behind them.
VMware’s Technology Partnership and Product teams and DataStax jointly
launched Host Affinity, a breakthrough in vSAN technology that
simplifies storage management for distributed systems. Together, the
companies will continue to drive business innovation through
next-generation VMware and DataStax technologies, empowering customers
to thrive throughout their hybrid cloud journey.
The Partner Award winners were nominated based on the category and
evaluated based on a number of considerations, including joint customers
and strategic impact to both businesses. To learn more about DataStax
partners, please visit: https://www.datastax.com/partners.
To learn more about the Stax Awards, please read the following blog: The
Stax Awards: Highlighting the Amazing Ways Companies Use DataStax.
