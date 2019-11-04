Log in
DataStax Joins VMworld 2019 Europe HCI Keynote: The Foundation for Your Future-Proof Infrastructure

11/04/2019 | 08:01am EST

DataStax, the company behind the data management platforms that power the world’s most successful applications, today announced Clint Smith, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at DataStax will participate in the hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) keynote at VMworld 2019 Europe in Barcelona on 06 November. Clint will discuss the DataStax Enterprise and VMware vSAN technology partnership and customers' migration path to hybrid and multi-cloud configurations.

Click to Tweet: Heading to #VMworld Barcelona? Stop by the @DataStax booth (NI2) to see how customers are building natively replicated #multi-cloud and #hybridcloud applications on #DataStax with @VMware. Register → http://bit.ly/31w0O3x

DataStax recently announced a production partnership with VMware in support of their VMware vSAN to include hybrid and multi-cloud configurations. A demo of DataStax Enterprise and VMware vSAN will be available at the DataStax booth (NI2).

 

What:

HCI Keynote: The Foundation for Your Future-Proof Infrastructure [HCI3551KE]

Hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) has become the must-have infrastructure that spans the data center, edge locations, and the public cloud. It unleashes business agility by simplifying IT and providing consistent operations across clouds. As the foundational platform for traditional applications, cloud-native applications, and hybrid cloud, HCI eliminates IT silos and future-proofs your infrastructure. In this session, you will hear from thought leaders and customers who are at the forefront of HCI, pushing the envelope on vSAN and VMware Cloud Foundation. Up-level your HCI knowledge, get a sneak-peek at what’s coming, and see demos of the latest capabilities. Attend this session so you can lead one of the most transformative IT trends for your organization.

 

Who:

Cormac Hogan, Director and Chief Technologist, VMware

John Gilmartin, GM & SVP, Hyperconverged Infrastructure Business Unit, VMware

Clint Smith, SVP, Corporate Development, DataStax

 

When:

Wednesday, 06 November, 2019 | 11:00 - 12:00 GMT

 

Where:

Hall 8.0, Room 26

Fira Barcelona Gran Via

Hall 6

Carrer del Foc 10

08038 Barcelona

 

If you are a VMworld 2019 Europe conference attendee, please visit the DataStax booth (NI2).

To learn more about the DataStax and VMware partnership, please visit: https://www.datastax.com/partners/vmware

Resources:

Press release: DataStax and VMware Expand Collaboration for Hybrid Cloud Solutions
Press release: DataStax Names VMware Partner of the Year
DataStax Labs
DataStax Academy

About VMworld 2019 Europe

VMworld, hosted by VMware, is the industry's premier digital infrastructure event. VMworld 2019 Europe brings you four days of innovation to accelerate your journey to a software-defined business—from mobile devices to the data center and the cloud. It starts with general sessions on the trends that matter most to your business and IT, then goes deeper into breakout sessions, expert panels, and workshops. Experience dozens of VMware Hands-on Labs and VMware Certification opportunities as well as one-on-one appointments with our experts.

About DataStax

DataStax helps companies compete in a rapidly changing world where expectations are high and new innovations happen daily. DataStax is an experienced partner in on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud deployments and offers a suite of distributed data management products and cloud services. We make it easy for enterprises to deliver killer apps that crush the competition.

More than 400 of the world’s leading enterprises including Capital One, Cisco, Comcast, Delta Airlines, eBay, Macy’s, McDonald’s, Safeway, Sony, and Walmart use DataStax to build modern applications that can be deployed across any cloud. For more information, visit www.DataStax.com and follow us on Twitter @DataStax.

© 2019 DataStax, All Rights Reserved. DataStax, Titan, and TitanDB are registered trademarks of DataStax, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Apache, Apache Cassandra, and Cassandra are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation or its subsidiaries in Canada, the United States, and/or other countries.

VMware, vSAN, and VMworld are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.


