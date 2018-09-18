DataStax Survey Identifies The ‘Me’ Culture: Finds Most Adults Around the World Are Willing to Trade Money or Personal Data for a Better Customer Experience

DataStax,
powering the Right-Now Enterprise with the always-on, distributed cloud
database built on Apache Cassandra™, announced today the results of a
global study analyzing international adults’ patience and willingness to
wait for goods, services, and personalized experiences. The survey,
which was conducted online by The Harris Poll, polled adults in the US,
UK, France, and Germany, and found that, overall, people will spend more
money to reduce wait times and that real-time personalization and
recommendations are important.
“It’s now essential for all brands—especially large enterprises—to serve
up a truly personalized experience in real time, and provide data-driven
insights for a seamless customer experience—or risk facing customer
churn,” said Billy Bosworth, Chairman and CEO, DataStax. “Today’s ‘Me’
Culture demands that services and experience must be relevant, always
available, instantly responsive, and accessible wherever and however
they want it.”
The survey findings include:
International adults are willing to spend more
money for instant gratification:
-
Nearly 7 in 10 (69%) international adults are willing to spend extra
to reduce their wait times for services they care about.
-
Those willing to pay more will shell out, on average, 21% extra to
reduce their wait.
-
US adults are by far the most willing to pay a premium: on average 29%
more than the asking price. They are followed by the UK at 23%, France
at 18%, and Germany, the least willing to fork over additional money,
at 15%.
-
In the United States, millennials (age 18-34) who are willing to pay
more, on average, will pay 40% over the regular price.
US adults will share more data for real-time,
personalized responses:
-
More than half (53%) of adults in the United States are more willing
to share their personal data with a company that personalizes its
services/products based on that data. Adults in the UK, Germany, and
France are a bit more cautious:
-
UK (43%)
-
Germany (39%)
-
France (36%)
-
But, personalization is still important in several scenarios in the
United States, the UK, Germany, and France, with more than half of
international adults saying that personalization was somewhat or very
important to their experience across almost every scenario
provided—from the doctor’s office (78%), to banking (66%), to grocery
shopping (58%), to airline travel (52%) among others.
-
In particular, American adults are more likely to find personalization
important when it comes to car service transportation (58% vs. 43% in
the UK, 42% in Germany, and 45% in France) and online dating site
experiences (54% vs. 42% each in the UK and France, and 24% in
Germany).
For recommendations, most adults prefer digital
resources to their significant others
-
More international adults (56%) prefer to consult digital resources
than prefer to consult their significant other (SO) for
recommendations for products and services.
- In the United
States, 64% of adults choose digital resources over their SO
- In
the UK, 61% of adults choose digital resources over their SO
- In
Germany, 52% of adults choose digital resources vs their SO
- In
France, 55% of adults choose their SO over digital resources
-
US adults are about twice as likely to cite social media as one of the
best sources for recommendations (32%) compared with adults in France
(14%) and Germany (17%).
“Brands of all sizes across all markets must adapt to meet the needs of
today’s ‘Me’ Culture with their customer experience, products, and
solutions,” continued Bosworth. “This is especially true for large
enterprises who must effectively scale this right-now, highly relevant
customer experience in order to differentiate from competitors.
Consumers now expect enterprises to be as flexible and agile as
start-ups, respond in real-time, and know them better than ever before.”
Survey Methodology
This survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of
DataStax from April 23-26, 2018 among 5,159 adults aged 18 and older
across the United Stages (n=2,029), UK (n=1,050), Germany (n=1,035), and
France (n=1,045). This online survey is not based on a probability
sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be
calculated.
