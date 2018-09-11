DataTrak International : Customer Experience Questions to ask your eClinical Vendor

When Choosing an eClinical Vendor, Understand the Customer Experience you will Receive Before it's too late.

The primary focus of any evaluation will naturally be the features and functionality of your future eClinical Solution. However, often time's buyers are excited about their new solutions, only to resent the provider later because of poor customer experiences. With that said, are you doing enough due diligence on the people behind the technology? After all, these will be the people you are partnering with for what could be the next few years.

At DATATRAK, the customer experience is at the heart of what we do. Starting with your first customer interaction, we establish an open and collaborative communication channel. We are committed to providing an unequaled customer experience, working to ensure every customer is impressed with our products, services, and partnership.

With Customer Experience, we Value:

Transparency in pricing: Before any agreements, we will work with you to make sure you fully understand what you are paying for and why you are paying for it. Because of our advanced technology, we do not need to pass any unnecessary hidden configuration costs onto our clients. This allows us some of the simplest and most consistent pricing in the industry.

Relationships between users and providers: We believe that allowing our Project Managers and clients to build a solid rapport is conducive to a successful and efficient partnership. From contract signing to contract close, be confident knowing that you will be working with the same experienced PM, who will ensure you are receiving the attention and expertise you need to conduct successful research.

Dependability in our solutions: Not only is our technology dependable, but so is our customer service. What good is an eClinical Solution if it only adds stress when you need to reach someone most? At DATATRAK, we understand how important your work is, which is why we strive to deliver solutions quickly, accurately, and concisely, regardless of if you are a Fortune 500 company or a start-up.

Questions to Consider During you Evaluation