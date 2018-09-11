Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DataTrak International : to sponsor ACRP/San Diego event. CEO Jim-Bob Ward to speak on “Big Data”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 08:42pm CEST

CLEVELAND, OH, September 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCQX: DTRK), a software-as-a-service provider and innovation leader of cloud-based technologies for the life sciences industry, today announced it will be Sponsoring the Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP) Greater San Diego Chapter's Symposium in San Diego California, September 14, 2018.

'We are excited to sponsor this event for clinical research professionals, encouraging thought through an expert panel of speakers,' said Jim-Bob Ward, CEO and President of DATATRAK International. 'The ACRP organization's continual commitment to raise the clinical research standards through these continual educational events, enables clinical researchers to grow both professionally and as a community. Improving the quality of the clinical research starts with the professionals conducting it, holding these events is a great way to share information on industry developments to inform and educate.'

DATATRAK will be sponsoring the ACRP 2018 Fall symposium. Jim-Bob Ward will be speaking on Big Data, and its impact to the clinical research industry. This ACRP symposium is one of the many events this organization offers throughout the year. The ACRP strives to improve the knowledge, skills and abilities of clinical research professionals through live and online training events.

Join DATATRAK Thought Leaders:

· Twitter

· LinkedIn

· The DATATRAK Blog

Tweet: Simplify the Regulatory Submission process with #DATATRAK at #BetterPeopleBetterResults.

About DATATRAK International, Inc.

DATATRAK International is a worldwide technology and services company delivering unified eClinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. DATATRAK built its multi-component, comprehensive solution on a single, unified platform. The Company delivers a complete portfolio of software products designed to accelerate the reporting of clinical research data from sites to sponsors and ultimately regulatory authorities, faster and more efficiently than loosely integrated technologies. The DATATRAK software solution, deployed worldwide through an ASP or Enterprise Transfer offering, supports Pre-clinical and Phase I - Phase IV drug and device studies in multiple languages throughout the world.

The DATATRAK Enterprise Cloud includes the following products: Business Intelligence Analytics, Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), Design, Electronic Data Capture (EDC), Medical Coding, Risk Based Monitoring, ECG Data Capture, Image Data Capture, Randomization, Clinical Supply Inventory, eConsent, ePRO and eCOA.

Disclaimer

DataTrak International Inc. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 18:41:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:39pPARK PLACE ENERGY INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
09:38pSONY : of Canada Ltd. Certified as a Great Place to Work®
AQ
09:37pOil up over 2 percent on concerns over Iran, slower U.S. output growth
RE
09:37pDIGITAL ALLY : Announces issuance of two additional law enforcement patents by the united states patent office
PU
09:37p5G : The Next Generation of Communications to Disrupt and Reshape Entire Industries
PU
09:37p2018 Delo Tractor Restoration Competition Finalists Announced
GL
09:36pPRESSURE BIOSCIENCES : NetworkNewsBreaks – Pressure BioSciences Inc. (PBIO) Hits All-Time Record, Double-Digit Increase in Q2 Revenue
AQ
09:35pORCHARD SUPPLY JOB CUTS : more than 600 in Bay Area, 1,500 in California
AQ
09:35pRAFINA INNOVATIONS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:35pTESLA : Elon Musk's 'erratic behavior' continues to rattle Wall Street
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : CFO steps down as backlash grows after $900 million money launder fine
2XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Xenon Enters into Agreement to Buy Out Milestones and Royalties Related to its XEN..
3MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Cadbury owner Mondelez builds Brexit chocolate stash
4ARYZTA : McDonald's buns maker Aryzta strikes deal with banks ahead of capital hike
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : EU carmakers' lobby calls proposed 45 percent CO2 cut target 'unrealistic'

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.