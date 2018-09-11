DataTrak International : to sponsor ACRP/San Diego event. CEO Jim-Bob Ward to speak on “Big Data”

CLEVELAND, OH, September 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCQX: DTRK), a software-as-a-service provider and innovation leader of cloud-based technologies for the life sciences industry, today announced it will be Sponsoring the Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP) Greater San Diego Chapter's Symposium in San Diego California, September 14, 2018.

'We are excited to sponsor this event for clinical research professionals, encouraging thought through an expert panel of speakers,' said Jim-Bob Ward, CEO and President of DATATRAK International. 'The ACRP organization's continual commitment to raise the clinical research standards through these continual educational events, enables clinical researchers to grow both professionally and as a community. Improving the quality of the clinical research starts with the professionals conducting it, holding these events is a great way to share information on industry developments to inform and educate.'

DATATRAK will be sponsoring the ACRP 2018 Fall symposium. Jim-Bob Ward will be speaking on Big Data, and its impact to the clinical research industry. This ACRP symposium is one of the many events this organization offers throughout the year. The ACRP strives to improve the knowledge, skills and abilities of clinical research professionals through live and online training events.

About DATATRAK International, Inc.

DATATRAK International is a worldwide technology and services company delivering unified eClinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. DATATRAK built its multi-component, comprehensive solution on a single, unified platform. The Company delivers a complete portfolio of software products designed to accelerate the reporting of clinical research data from sites to sponsors and ultimately regulatory authorities, faster and more efficiently than loosely integrated technologies. The DATATRAK software solution, deployed worldwide through an ASP or Enterprise Transfer offering, supports Pre-clinical and Phase I - Phase IV drug and device studies in multiple languages throughout the world.

The DATATRAK Enterprise Cloud includes the following products: Business Intelligence Analytics, Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), Design, Electronic Data Capture (EDC), Medical Coding, Risk Based Monitoring, ECG Data Capture, Image Data Capture, Randomization, Clinical Supply Inventory, eConsent, ePRO and eCOA.