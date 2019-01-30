DataVisor Enters SG:D Spark Programme

DataVisor,
a leading fraud detection platform, announced today that it has been
enrolled into Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA)’s SG:D
Spark programme. The programme would empower DataVisor to advance
its growth in Singapore and the region by gaining access to leading
industry partners, government tools and grants. DataVisor looks forward
to supporting the digital transformation of businesses in Singapore, in
alignment with the digital economy vision.
“We are delighted to be chosen for the SG:D Spark programme as it will
enable us to harness the opportunities generated by the digital economy
and help our customers address the immense challenge of fraudulent
attacks,” said Yinglian Xie, CEO and co-founder of DataVisor. “We look
forward to working with IMDA and the industry to advance our mission of
making the internet safer for the businesses and contributing to the
nation’s drive towards a digitized economy.”
“With the growing opportunities for AI in Singapore and the region, we
are glad that DataVisor has decided to set up their Asia RHQ in
Singapore. Through the SG:D Spark programme, we will work with DataVisor
to integrate them into the Singapore tech ecosystem and accelerate their
market discovery, thereby supporting the growth of DataVisor in
Singapore,” said Mr. Edwin Low, Director of Accreditation@SGD and SG:D
Spark programme.
DataVisor's rapid customer growth in Asia has come through as online
fraud increases in the region, prompting greater interest in fraud
detection solutions. According to the World Economic Forum's 2017 Global
Risks Report, cyberattacks are considered one of the top five risks
of doing business in Asia Pacific. With a USD 40 million Series C round
of financing in February 2018, DataVisor is expanding its global
footprint in the fraud detection and prevention market. According to Gartner,
by 2021, 50 percent of enterprises will have added Unsupervised Machine
Learning (UML) to their fraud detection solution suites.
About DataVisor
DataVisor
is the next generation fraud detection platform based on cutting edge AI
technology. Using proprietary unsupervised machine learning algorithms,
DataVisor helps restore trust in digital commerce by helping businesses
proactively detect and take action on fast evolving fraud patterns.
Combining advanced analytics and an intelligence network of more than 4B
user accounts globally, DataVisor protects businesses against financial
and reputational damage. The DataVisor solution is deployed across a
variety of industries, including financial services and e-commerce and
social platforms.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005745/en/