DataVisor : Research Reveals Critical Importance of Contextual Detection for Preventing Sophisticated Fraud Attacks and Delivering Frictionless Customer Experiences

DataVisor,
the award-winning company delivering comprehensive AI-powered fraud
management solutions across industries, today released its quarterly
fraud index report. Drawing on proprietary analysis of over 44 billion
events across 800 million active user accounts globally, the report
highlights the rapidly increasing complexity of emerging attacks and the
dire need for contextual detection strategies to proactively defeat
fraud before damage occurs. DataVisor’s research, which includes
analysis of more than 4.3 million user-agent strings, 298,000 device
types and 982,000 phone number prefixes, points up the critical
importance of holistic data analysis in surfacing tell-tale correlations
that reveal coordinated malicious activity. By analyzing data
holistically, and incorporating contextual intelligence, organizations
can significantly increase detection accuracy while simultaneously
reducing false positives. Among other key benefits, this enables
organizations to continue delivering frictionless customer experiences.
“This quarter’s report drives home the point that for teams to be able
to determine what is fraudulent activity and what is legitimate, the
right amount of technology needs to be in place,” said Ting-Fang Yen,
Director of Research at DataVisor. “As it becomes increasingly
challenging to block the efforts of fraudsters, learning how they
operate will deliver critical insight to any organization, empowering
them to make the best choices in determining how to fight back.”
Among its findings, the new Fraud Index Report demonstrates that
fraudsters are using a complex array of tools to build armies of fake
accounts, that 74% of all fraudulent accounts are created from desktops,
and that cloud service provider IP ranges are at a higher risk.
DataVisor has found that fraudsters rely heavily on cloud datacenter IP
ranges, and that cloud services are becoming a favorite attack tool;
whether to mask the true origin of fraudulent accounts or to easily
orchestrate attacks at scale by exploiting virtual servers.
The report delivers in-depth detail on the increasing degrees of
coordination behind such attacks, specifically noting that the financial
services sector is bearing the brunt of rapidly scaling fraud. Some 80%
of coordinated attacks in financial use cases involve actions such as
account takeovers, and such attacks are typically stealthier and
conducted using a complex combination of manual and bot-powered methods.
Social platforms, by comparison, continue to endure the most massive
onslaughts, with some attacks consisting of hundreds of thousands of
fraudulent accounts—90-95% of these use cases involved fake
registrations and fake installs.
Less sophisticated fraud attacks remain easier to detect and block, so
increases in complexity, coordination, and sophistication should be of
particular concern. As fraudsters continue to use multiple tools to try
and obscure their efforts and blend their fraudulent accounts with
legitimate ones, their need for comprehensive fraud management at big
data scale increases. Through detailed analysis of specific attack
examples, the report delivers concrete guidance on how to extract
intelligence from data to improve digital security and thwart even the
most sophisticated fraudsters.
What is evident from DataVisor’s comprehensive global research is that
proactive fraud prevention requires a nuanced and detailed understanding
of user behavior patterns. This is only possible through the deployment
of highly sophisticated models that can surface behavioral anomalies.
Organizations simply cannot expect to move faster than the speed of
fraud without the ability to accurately analyze and process massive
amounts of data. The costs of failing to do so are both reputational and
financial—lost revenue and assets, increased operational costs, and
eroded trust.
“It is clear that a 360-degree view of data is key when confronting the
online fraud world today,” continued Yen. “This report draws on our
previous research and digs deep to put power back into the hands of
organizations. By recognizing that malicious actors are growing more
sophisticated–and that the tools they use are likely as technologically
advanced as that of the enterprise–the power lies within analyzing every
data signal to draw out the necessary intelligence. Powerful machine
learning capabilities prove best in this situation to deliver the
ultimate customer experience while keeping the organization safe.”
Full copies of the Q1 2019 DataVisor Fraud Index Report can be found here.
About DataVisor
DataVisor
is the leading fraud detection platform powered by transformational AI
technology. Using proprietary unsupervised machine learning algorithms,
DataVisor restores trust in digital commerce by enabling organizations
to proactively detect and act on fast-evolving fraud patterns, and
prevent future attacks before they happen. Combining advanced analytics
and an intelligence network of more than 4B global user accounts,
DataVisor protects against financial and reputational damage across a
variety of industries, including financial services, marketplaces,
ecommerce, and social platforms.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005033/en/