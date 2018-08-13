Database Security: Global Markets 2017-2018 to 2026 - CAGR is Projected to Grow at 20.1% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Database
Security - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been
According to the report, the market accounted for $2.11 billion in 2017
and is expected to reach $10.99 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of
20.1%.
Rising need for sophisticated security solutions and stringent
regulatory frameworks and increasing threats against SQL injection,
Denial of Service (DoS) attacks, and malware attacks are the factors
driving the market. However, high installation cost of solutions and
Limited security budgets hinder the market growth.
Based on Vertical the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share as these
organizations provide varied financial products and services. Many of
these organizations generate huge amounts of sensitive data which are
vulnerable and exposed to cyber-attack. Due to this database security
has gained lot of importance and the adoption of database security
solutions is also high in this sector.
Geographically, Asia Pacific region is expected to witness huge growth
owing to wide adoption of database security solutions in all industries.
In addition, the need for an effective database security solution is on
the rise due to enormous flow of data from various industries. The
region has plenty of opportunities to provide in the market. Countries
such as China, India, Japan, South Korea and Australia have significant
growth in the market.
