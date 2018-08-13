Log in
Database Security: Global Markets 2017-2018 to 2026 - CAGR is Projected to Grow at 20.1% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/13/2018 | 08:08pm CEST

The "Database Security - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market accounted for $2.11 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $10.99 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 20.1%.

Rising need for sophisticated security solutions and stringent regulatory frameworks and increasing threats against SQL injection, Denial of Service (DoS) attacks, and malware attacks are the factors driving the market. However, high installation cost of solutions and Limited security budgets hinder the market growth.

Based on Vertical the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share as these organizations provide varied financial products and services. Many of these organizations generate huge amounts of sensitive data which are vulnerable and exposed to cyber-attack. Due to this database security has gained lot of importance and the adoption of database security solutions is also high in this sector.

Geographically, Asia Pacific region is expected to witness huge growth owing to wide adoption of database security solutions in all industries. In addition, the need for an effective database security solution is on the rise due to enormous flow of data from various industries. The region has plenty of opportunities to provide in the market. Countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea and Australia have significant growth in the market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Database Security Market, By Component

6 Global Database Security Market, By Deployment Model

7 Global Database Security Market, By Organization Size

8 Global Database Security Market, By Business Function

9 Global Database Security Market, By Vertical

10 Global Database Security Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

  • Fortinet, Inc.
  • Gemalto NV
  • HexaTier
  • Huawei Technology Co. Ltd. (HexaTier)
  • IBM Corporation
  • Imperva, Inc.
  • Innovative Routines International
  • Intel Security Group
  • McAfee LLC
  • Micro Focus (Formerly HPE Software)
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Protegrity USA, Inc.
  • Singtel (Trustwave)
  • Thales Group S.A. (Thales E-Security)
  • Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4btckg/database?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
