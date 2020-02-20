Log in
Database of section 19A approvals to import and supply medicines to address medicine shortages

02/20/2020 | 12:42am EST

Import and supply approved until: 31 March 2020

Section 19A approved medicine:

Famciclovir 250mg tablets, bottle of 30

Medicine in short supply/unavailable:

  • FAVIC 250 famciclovir 250 mg tablets blister pack - ARTG 159611
  • FAMCICLOVIR GENERICHEALTH famciclovir 250 mg tablet blister pack - ARTG 177012
  • EZOVIR famciclovir 250 mg tablet blister pack - ARTG 157788
  • FAMCICLOVIR SANDOZ famciclovir 250mg tablet blister pack - ARTG 162313
  • FAMVIR famciclovir 250mg tablet blister pack - ARTG 51389
  • APO-FAMCICLOVIR famciclovir 250mg tablet blister pack - ARTG 160556

Section 19A approval holder: Medsurge Healthcare Pty Ltd ABN 92 124 728 892

Approval holder phone number: 1300 788 261

Disclaimer

TGA - Therapeutic Goods Administration published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 05:41:07 UTC
