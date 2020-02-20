Database of section 19A approvals to import and supply medicines to address medicine shortages

Import and supply approved until: 31 March 2020
Section 19A approved medicine:
Famciclovir 250mg tablets, bottle of 30
Medicine in short supply/unavailable:
FAVIC 250 famciclovir 250 mg tablets blister pack - ARTG 159611
FAMCICLOVIR GENERICHEALTH famciclovir 250 mg tablet blister pack - ARTG 177012
EZOVIR famciclovir 250 mg tablet blister pack - ARTG 157788
FAMCICLOVIR SANDOZ famciclovir 250mg tablet blister pack - ARTG 162313
FAMVIR famciclovir 250mg tablet blister pack - ARTG 51389
APO-FAMCICLOVIR famciclovir 250mg tablet blister pack - ARTG 160556
Section 19A approval holder: Medsurge Healthcare Pty Ltd ABN 92 124 728 892
Approval holder phone number: 1300 788 261
