Databricks : Ranked as one of North America's Fastest Growing Companies for the Second Consecutive Year by Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Databricks, the leader in unified data analytics, today announced it has been ranked as one of North America’s fastest growing companies in Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500 list. The list is an esteemed ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. This is the second consecutive year Databricks has been recognized by Deloitte for its impressive growth. This year the unified data analytics leader ranked #10 in the Bay Area.

Databricks continues to invest in innovation and global expansion to support its rapid growth. The company recently announced a $400 million Series F funding round and $6.2 billion valuation. The investment enables the company to scale R&D with a contribution of 100 million Euros over the next three years into its European Development Center in Amsterdam. Additionally, Databricks will build dedicated engineering teams to advance popular open source technologies it invented recently for data management and machine learning: Delta Lake, MLflow and Koalas.

“At Databricks, our mission is to help data teams solve the world’s toughest problems. By scaling our R&D and accelerating global growth, we are well positioned to be the data platform that enables global organizations to make data-driven decisions,” said Databricks’ CEO, Ali Ghodsi. “We appreciate the acknowledgement of our rapid growth by Deloitte and look forward to continued collaboration with our global customer base.”

Databricks has increased its annual recurring revenue more than 2.5x over the past year and has gone from almost no revenue to a $200 million revenue run rate in less than four years. This growth is a direct result of rapid customer adoption. Databricks’ Unified Data Analytics Platform has been leveraged by data teams from thousands of organizations globally to accelerate data-driven innovation across data science, data engineering and business analytics.

