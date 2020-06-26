Datacom Analyzer with Client/Server Scripting

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their tProbe™ Datacom Analyzer/Emulator, a hardware platform that can test and verify serial data communications circuits and equipment.

Our Datacom Analyzer/Emulator supports the Windows Client/Server (WCS) scripting software that facilitates remote operation, automated testing using scripts, and multi-site connectivity.



[See the complete illustration here: https://www.gl.com/images/advanced-tdm-test-platforms.jpg]

[See the product announcement newsletter: https://www.gl.com/newsletter/datacom-analyzer-with-client-server-script-newsletter.html]

“Data Communications generally refers to legacy interfaces of the recent past before packet technology became popular. These interfaces and methods of communications are still common.”

“GL's Datacom Analyzer/Emulator is an optional board available with GL's tProbe™ T1 E1 Analyzer or is also available as a standalone unit. It can test and verify data communications equipment and circuits - specifically serial interfaces that provide clock, data, and control signals. It provides software selectable modes to analyze and emulate DTE and DCE interfaces, non-intrusive monitoring for both synchronous (sync), and asynchronous (async) modes,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

The Datacom Analyzer can also be placed in 1U or 2U rack enclosures to provide a high-density form factor solution.

Datacom Analyzer Features

Supports precise delay measurements, Unframed/Framed, Tx/Rx loopback and Error Insertion applications

Supports synchronous/asynchronous DTC/DTE mode of operations

Supported Line interfaces - V.24, V.35, X.21, RS-449, RS-485, EIA-530 and EIA-530A

Define custom frequency data rate for all encoding options

Supports signal activity on the Datacom DCE and DTE interfaces along with the frequency measurements for each port

Supports PPP, HDLC, and Frame Relay protocol analysis over serial data lines

Supports HDLC Tx/Rx Test and HDLC Impairment Utility

About GL Communications

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

Contact:

Shelley Sharma

Phone: 301-670-4784

E-mail: info@gl.com