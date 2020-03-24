Datacubed Health : Offers Free Use of its End-to-End Digital Platform for Virtual COVID-19 Studies

Advanced mHealth technology firm offers study teams infection identification solutions in real-time

Datacubed Health announced it is offering free access to Linkt, its virtual clinical trials platform, to studies focused on COVID-19 therapies or epidemiology. The company is offering use of these critical tools in an effort to advance both treatment options and our understanding of the disease. Datacubed provides an award winning end-to-end solution from web enrollment and eConsent to daily instrument delivery and automated hospital entry tracking. On March 12 the employee-owned company voted unanimously to make the entire platform available without cost to COVID-19 studies.

Datacubed Health’s Linkt platform captures patient data through the use of smartphone apps, web interfaces, wearables, and other digital tools for remote enrollment and engagement in clinical studies. The platform can deliver eConsent and clinical instruments on a smartphone or via web, on any schedule, through an easily configured administrative panel. Passive data collection systems can track activity, time spent outside, and can estimate virtual and physical social network size. Linkt’s geofencing technology, already being used in other infectious disease studies being conducted by Big Pharma, alerts researchers if a patient enters a hospital or healthcare facility. Hospital entry can be used to trigger additional data collection. Datacubed Health’s systems are HIPAA and GDPR compliant, have passed audits from top Pharma, and received IRB approval from top Universities.

“We have spent the last two years developing the best end-to-end digital/virtual data collection system in the industry. At a time when the world is desperately in need of virtual data collection, high compliance, and automated participant data, we found ourselves uniquely positioned to help. Like everyone in our industry, we want to do everything we can to help during this difficult time as study teams look for solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Paul Glimcher, Datacubed Health’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “It’s also essential that we keep participants safe. This puts a huge premium on virtuality and using devices that participants already own. A mobile approach to decentralized clinical trials during this period of uncertainty is not just safer, but also provides more accurate, more complete data faster than previous methods.”

“We want to extend our support and sympathies to those who have experienced hardship during this public health crisis and hope to do what we can to support the health community and use the resources at hand for those in need,” Glimcher concluded.

The offering is available for biopharmaceuticals, state and municipal health authorities, and large academic institutions. If you are working on a COVID-19 study or would like more information about Datacubed Health’s offering during the epidemic, please contact contact@datacubed.com

About Datacubed Health

Datacubed Health is a pioneering technology company making better science and healthier communities a reality. We apply individualized web and smartphone solutions for remote enrollment, eConsent, passive data collection, the capture of ePRO data, general instrument delivery, wearables, and environmental sensors. Focusing on healthcare and life sciences, Datacubed Health offers software and services based on behavioral science to improve patient retention and compliance, resulting in better data and positive health outcomes. We believe that the best way to unlock the insights that have eluded scientists is understanding the holistic life of an individual.

