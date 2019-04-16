Datadog : Announces Support for IBM AIX

Datadog, the leading monitoring and analytics platform for modern
hybrid-cloud environments, today announced support for IBM’s AIX UNIX
operating system. The AIX operating system powers many critical
on-premises business applications for some of the largest enterprises in
the world.
“Many of our enterprise customers use Datadog to monitor applications
that span services running on both cloud and on-premises environments.
Our support for AIX is an important addition for customers who rely on
AIX-based services for some of their critical applications,” said Dhruv
Sahni, Product Manager at Datadog. “The ability to monitor components
such as LPARs, and critical services running on AIX alongside other
on-premises and cloud applications, will help customers detect,
diagnose, and resolve complex application performance issues quickly.”
Datadog's SaaS monitoring platform brings together infrastructure
metrics, applications traces, log data, and synthetic monitoring. These
capabilities allow large enterprises to troubleshoot performance issues
in their infrastructure and applications, ensuring the uptime and
availability of their critical technology.
For more information about Datadog, and to start a free 14-day trial,
please visit: http://dtdg.co/Start-Free-Trial.
About Datadog
Datadog is a monitoring service for hybrid cloud applications, assisting
organizations in improving agility, increasing efficiency, and providing
end-to-end visibility across the application and organization. These
capabilities are provided on a SaaS-based data analytics platform that
enables Dev, Ops and other teams to accelerate go-to-market efforts,
ensure application uptime, and successfully complete digital
transformation initiatives. Since launching in 2010, Datadog has been
adopted by more than 7,000 enterprises including companies like
Activision, AT&T, Deloitte, Peloton, Samsung, Seamless, The Washington
Post, T-Mobile, Turner Broadcasting, and Whole Foods.
