Datadog : Announces Support for IBM AIX

Datadog, the leading monitoring and analytics platform for modern hybrid-cloud environments, today announced support for IBM’s AIX UNIX operating system. The AIX operating system powers many critical on-premises business applications for some of the largest enterprises in the world.

“Many of our enterprise customers use Datadog to monitor applications that span services running on both cloud and on-premises environments. Our support for AIX is an important addition for customers who rely on AIX-based services for some of their critical applications,” said Dhruv Sahni, Product Manager at Datadog. “The ability to monitor components such as LPARs, and critical services running on AIX alongside other on-premises and cloud applications, will help customers detect, diagnose, and resolve complex application performance issues quickly.”

Datadog's SaaS monitoring platform brings together infrastructure metrics, applications traces, log data, and synthetic monitoring. These capabilities allow large enterprises to troubleshoot performance issues in their infrastructure and applications, ensuring the uptime and availability of their critical technology.

For more information about Datadog, and to start a free 14-day trial, please visit: http://dtdg.co/Start-Free-Trial.

About Datadog

Datadog is a monitoring service for hybrid cloud applications, assisting organizations in improving agility, increasing efficiency, and providing end-to-end visibility across the application and organization. These capabilities are provided on a SaaS-based data analytics platform that enables Dev, Ops and other teams to accelerate go-to-market efforts, ensure application uptime, and successfully complete digital transformation initiatives. Since launching in 2010, Datadog has been adopted by more than 7,000 enterprises including companies like Activision, AT&T, Deloitte, Peloton, Samsung, Seamless, The Washington Post, T-Mobile, Turner Broadcasting, and Whole Foods.

