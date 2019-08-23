Log in
Datadog : Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

08/23/2019 | 03:11pm EDT

Datadog, the monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams and business users in the cloud age, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Datadog has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “DDOG.”

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Barclays Capital Inc., Jefferies LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. JMP Securities LLC, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, William Blair & Company, L.L.C. and Needham & Company, LLC are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, Telephone: (866) 471-2526, Email: email prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 Telephone: 866-803-9204 Email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Eleven Madison Avenue, 3rd floor, New York, NY 10010, Attn: Prospectus Department, Telephone: 1-800-221-1037, Email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams and business users in the cloud age. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.


© Business Wire 2019
