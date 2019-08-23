Datadog : Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Datadog, the monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams and business users in the cloud age, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Datadog has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “DDOG.”

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Barclays Capital Inc., Jefferies LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. JMP Securities LLC, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, William Blair & Company, L.L.C. and Needham & Company, LLC are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams and business users in the cloud age. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

