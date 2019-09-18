Datadog, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Datadog, Inc., the monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams and business users in the cloud age, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 24,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $27.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “DDOG” on September 19, 2019, and the offering is expected to close on September 23, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Datadog has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,600,000 additional shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Barclays Capital Inc., Jefferies LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. JMP Securities LLC, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, William Blair & Company, L.L.C. and Needham & Company, LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, Telephone: 866-471-2526, Email: email prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Telephone: 866-803-9204, Email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Eleven Madison Avenue, 3rd floor, New York, NY 10010, Attn: Prospectus Department, Telephone: 1-800-221-1037, Email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams and business users in the cloud age. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

