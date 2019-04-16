Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Datadog : Launches Machine Learning Driven Software Test Automation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

  • SaaS-based self-adjusting testing platform built for agile development teams
  • Fully integrated with Datadog’s monitoring and analytics for quick failure detection and diagnosis

Datadog, the leading monitoring and analytics platform for modern cloud environments, today announced the general availability of Browser Tests, a software test automation platform designed for agile application development teams. Datadog Browser Tests run continuously and adjust automatically to catch bugs when the website changes.

“Broken web applications can result in massive revenue and productivity losses for modern enterprises. And yet, because of the time required to write and update proper tests, agile development teams often trade deep testing for quick application releases,” said Gabriel-James Safar, Product Manager at Datadog. “Datadog’s Browser Tests are created in minutes and self-adjust as an application changes, which means bugs are caught before real users see them. Furthermore, deep integration with Datadog’s monitoring and analytics platform makes it quick for development teams to understand and fix the underlying issue.”

Browser Tests Features:

  • Record user interactions and workflow tests without any coding
  • Tests adjust themselves as an application changes without manual intervention
  • Fully integrated with Datadog’s monitoring and analytics platform for end-to-end troubleshooting

“Datadog’s Browser Tests have been a game-changer in our website release process,” said Ben Odom, Director of Technical Operations at Peerfit. “Not only are the tests very easy to create, but they are also self-maintaining - saving us hours previously spent on tedious script updates, and minimizing all of the false alerts we previously received due to broken tests.”

“Being able to make browser monitoring a seamless process for customers has always been a challenge,” said Michael Azzoff, Distinguished Analyst, Infrastructure Solutions at Ovum. “With use of machine learning Datadog is at the innovation edge in monitoring, and with the combination of synthetic performance testing and analytics its approach is superior to traditional coding methods for browser monitoring.”

Datadog Browser Tests is generally available. Pricing starts at $12 per 1,000 Test Runs. For more information, and to start a free 14-day trial, please visit: http://dtdg.co/Start-Free-Trial.

For more information about Datadog Browser Tests, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/browsertests/.

About Datadog

Datadog is a monitoring service for hybrid cloud applications, assisting organizations in improving agility, increasing efficiency, and providing end-to-end visibility across the application and organization. These capabilities are provided on a SaaS-based data analytics platform that enables Dev, Ops and other teams to accelerate go-to-market efforts, ensure application uptime, and successfully complete digital transformation initiatives. Since launching in 2010, Datadog has been adopted by more than 7,000 enterprises including companies like Activision, AT&T, Deloitte, Peloton, Samsung, Seamless, The Washington Post, T-Mobile, Turner Broadcasting, and Whole Foods.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:53pARISTA FINANCIAL CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
01:50pKREIDO BIOFUELS : form 10-K)
AQ
01:49pBBVA COMPASS : becomes first Rio Grande Valley company to take Lights Out RGV! pledge
PR
01:48pMEDICAL MARIJUANA : Subsidiary Phyto Animal Health Adds Skin Vitality to World's Leading CBD Pet Product Line
PU
01:46pGESPEG COPPER RESOURCES : Reports Results of DNA Canada Inc. Shareholders Vote for Acquisition of Montauban Project
AQ
01:46pLEADING EDGE MATERIALS : Announces Results of AGM
AQ
01:45pBLACKSTAR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
01:43pPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Michael Gonsiorowski To Retire; Mary Auch Named Columbus Regional President
PU
01:41pHUOBI PRIME'S 2ND LAUNCH : 2 Billion NEW Sold
PR
01:41pPSE Launches PATH Initiative for Chemical Engineering Education
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Zalando profit surprise cheers European fashion stocks
2ERICSSON AB : Poland to hold off blanket ban on Huawei 5G gear due to cost concerns
3AIR FRANCE-KLM : Rising fuel costs and seating surplus push Lufthansa into loss
4WIRECARD : WIRECARD : German market watchdog alleges Wirecard shares manipulated
5GALLIFORD TRY PLC : GALLIFORD TRY : Operational Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About