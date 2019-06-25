Dataguise Bolsters Leadership Team with New Vice President of Technology and Architecture

FREMONT, Calif., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataguise , the leader in Personal Data Provisioning™, today announced that Christopher Glover has joined its executive management team as Vice President of Technology and Architecture. Glover is a 20-year data technology veteran specializing in ultra-large-scale data systems architecture and identity recognition. At Dataguise, Glover will work closely with management and engineering teams to drive innovations in the Dataguise Privacy-on-Demand™ (PoD) Platform, enabling enterprises to maximize the value of their diverse and distributed data assets while protecting the privacy of individuals.



“Christopher is passionate about eliminating friction in the use of enterprise data assets while maintaining compliance with privacy preferences, corporate governance policies, and government-mandated data privacy regulations,” said Manmeet Singh, Dataguise CEO. “He knows how to account for the limitations of data usage in creating technological infrastructures and processes that empower enterprise teams with the data they need to drive business growth. We’re excited to have Christopher on the team as we move into the next phase of growth in our own business.”

Glover previously served as Chief Technology Officer at the privacy software startup Prifender, where he created the “identity aware” category. He spent the five years prior to that at eBay, where he directed data teams responsible for the development of eBay’s identity graph—one of the largest in the world—which was used to protect and enhance the experience of over 850 million global customers. Prior to eBay, Glover spent six years at PayPal, where he was responsible for enterprise data architecture, earning multiple awards for new solutions and technologies in payment risk management, merchant data solutions, and site operations. Glover is also a sought-after speaker on a variety of data topics, including data privacy, real-time data integration, and customer data integration.

“It is an exciting time for Dataguise, and I am privileged to be part of the company's next chapter,” said Glover. “The quality and caliber of the Dataguise team, technology, and customer base are world-class. I look forward to building on Dataguise’s success and helping our customers protect privacy as they use data responsibly to drive business growth.”

Glover will start a new blog series next month, Privacy by the Numbers, to help technologists find actionable solutions to support compliance regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) that impact companies globally. His goal is to share his expertise and coach technologists, so they don’t become the next example of what not to do.

Glover’s appointment is well timed as the company participates in the AWS re:Inforce conference taking place in Boston, MA June 25-26, 2019 for two days of security, identity, and compliance learning and community building. Dr. Anhad Singh, Enterprise Architect at Dataguise, will be hosting a 60-minute breakout session on Wednesday, June 26. The session is entitled “Protect Customer Privacy with AWS” and will be co-presented by Rohit Pujari, Solutions Architect Leader at AWS. To learn more and register, visit: https://reinforce.awsevents.com/ .



About Dataguise

Dataguise helps organizations deserve digital trust by protecting privacy as they use personal data to drive business value. The Dataguise Privacy-on-Demand™ (PoD) Platform enables Personal Data Provisioning™ as a seamless business process that detects, protects, and monitors personal data as it is being collected, used, shared, and stored across the enterprise. With Dataguise, organizations can spend less resources on managing risk and compliance and put more focus on using personal data to improve the products, services, and customer experiences that fuel business growth. To learn more, visit www.dataguise.com .

