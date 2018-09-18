Dataiku : Named a Strong Performer in Multimodal Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning Solutions, Q3 2018 Report by Independent Research Firm

Dataiku, the centralized data platform that moves businesses along their
data journey from analytics at scale to Enterprise AI, appeared as a
strong performer in the The Forrester Wave™: Multimodal Predictive
Analytics and Machine Learning Solutions, Q3 2018.
The Forrester report also stated that “Dataiku is becoming the
multimodal force majeure” in the space. Dataiku is an end-to-end
solution encompassing all steps in the data-to-insights process (as
opposed to being a specialized tool for a certain team or specific part
of a data project).
In addition, Dataiku is designed for all members of a data-driven
organization - from beginner business analysts to IT/data engineers,
data scientists, and everyone in between. The platform’s breadth in
these two respects allows enterprises around the globe to go from raw
data to insights quickly.
“We’re proud to be recognized as a strong performer by Forrester
Research, and for the work we’ve done to make large-scale data science
and machine learning (including deep learning and AI) more accessible to
the enterprise, both in terms of self-service analytics and
operationalization of models in a production environment,” said Florian
Douetteau, CEO of Dataiku. “And with our latest release, Dataiku 5.0,
we’re looking forward to bringing Enterprise AI within reach of even
more businesses, helping them get real value from their data.”
Today, more than 150 companies worldwide - including GE, Unilever,
Sephora, KUKA, and FOX - use Dataiku daily to power their operations
with data and solve industry problems such as fraud, customer churn,
logistic optimization, equipment maintenance, and much more.
