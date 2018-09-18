Log in
Dataiku : Named a Strong Performer in Multimodal Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning Solutions, Q3 2018 Report by Independent Research Firm

09/18/2018 | 06:27pm CEST

Report cites Dataiku becoming the “Multimodal Force Majeure” in the evaluation.

Dataiku, the centralized data platform that moves businesses along their data journey from analytics at scale to Enterprise AI, appeared as a strong performer in the The Forrester Wave™: Multimodal Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning Solutions, Q3 2018.

The Forrester report also stated that “Dataiku is becoming the multimodal force majeure” in the space. Dataiku is an end-to-end solution encompassing all steps in the data-to-insights process (as opposed to being a specialized tool for a certain team or specific part of a data project).

In addition, Dataiku is designed for all members of a data-driven organization - from beginner business analysts to IT/data engineers, data scientists, and everyone in between. The platform’s breadth in these two respects allows enterprises around the globe to go from raw data to insights quickly.

“We’re proud to be recognized as a strong performer by Forrester Research, and for the work we’ve done to make large-scale data science and machine learning (including deep learning and AI) more accessible to the enterprise, both in terms of self-service analytics and operationalization of models in a production environment,” said Florian Douetteau, CEO of Dataiku. “And with our latest release, Dataiku 5.0, we’re looking forward to bringing Enterprise AI within reach of even more businesses, helping them get real value from their data.”

Today, more than 150 companies worldwide - including GE, Unilever, Sephora, KUKA, and FOX - use Dataiku daily to power their operations with data and solve industry problems such as fraud, customer churn, logistic optimization, equipment maintenance, and much more.

Get a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Multimodal Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning Solutions, Q3 2018. Or to learn more about Dataiku, visit www.dataiku.com or talk to the team at an event near you.


© Business Wire 2018
