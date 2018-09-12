Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dataiku : Paves the Path to Enterprise AI With New Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 03:16pm CEST

One of the leading platforms in the field of data science and advanced analytics has released a major upgrade that adds full containerization capabilities, deep learning libraries, and comprehensive documentation to help organizations finally take the plunge into Enterprise AI.

Dataiku, recognized as a leading global innovator in data science and advanced analytics, has unveiled Dataiku 5, a new, major upgrade to their software platform that gives data teams the power to build and deploy enterprise AI solutions at scale. The latest version of Dataiku also introduces deep learning functionality on the visual backend and comprehensive documentation features that allows for global, distributed data teams to build powerful applications more efficiently.

“In Dataiku 5 we are unlocking the ability for global teams to build even more powerful AI-driven services,” said Florian Douetteau, CEO of Dataiku. “We envision the future of AI application development as a global network of people within an organization, all of different backgrounds and skill levels, contributing to game-changing business applications. We’ve taken a major step towards that vision in our latest release.”

Enterprise AI is on track to change business processes and efficiencies in the near future and Dataiku 5 is the launching point for data teams to begin creating powerful applications all on one single collaborative platform. Dataiku 5 enables scalable Enterprise AI across an organization by introducing a host of new features, namely:

Full Containerization with Docker and Kubernetes - ‘Containerized’ environments in Dataiku 5 are combined with the power of Docker to go one step further: to in-memory processing of Python & R recipes.

Visual Deep Learning with TensorFlow and Keras - Dataiku 5 welcomes Keras and users can now define the architecture of their deep learning models directly from the Visual Machine Learning Interface.

Comprehensive Documentation - Users can now share knowledge across the organization with Dataiku Discussions. In addition, organizations can now create Wiki spaces within Dataiku for collaborative creation and editing of documentation.

Currently, hundreds of companies, from SMBs to Fortune 100’s use Dataiku on a daily basis to enable their teams to build, deploy, and monitor predictive data flows and build enterprise AI applications that solve industry-wide problems like fraud, churn, supply chain optimization, predictive maintenance, and much more.

To learn more visit:  https://pages.dataiku.com/5.0-webinar-sign-up


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:04aMASTERCARD : Introduces Mastercard Track™ to Make the Business of Doing Business Easier
BU
10:04aNectar’s Ear-to-Ear Diagnostic Solution Gains Another Award Win
BU
10:04aMEDIA ADVISORY : Dr. Uma Jayaram, Principal Engineer and Managing Director of Engineering at Intel Sports will be joining the Broadcast Technology Society as a Keynote Speaker on Virtual Reality, Thursday, October 11, 2018 at the 2018 IEEE Broadcast Symposium
BU
10:04aWOLTERS KLUWER : Empowers CFOs to Embrace Digital Transformation with Control and Confidence through CCH Tagetik Finance Transformation Platform
BU
10:04aTRIPLE-1 Has Been Successful in the 50% Curtailment Compared to the Electricity Consumption of the Conventional Mining Machine
BU
10:03aREWORLD MEDIA : Solid Results in H1 2018
PU
10:03aCYBG : Form 8.3 -
PU
10:03aCARNIVAL : Groundbreaking partnership for environmentally friendly cruise tourism in Mecklenburg- Western Pomerania
PU
10:03aRIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA : On initiation of legal protection proceedings
PU
10:03aROLLS ROYCE : Brewing grows with the flow
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent under pressure to step up its game as regulatory restrictions bite
2APPLE : APPLE : newest iPhone could have big screen, big price
3SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Higher gas prices and hot summer take wind out of SSE's sails
4VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : German consumer body to file VW class action suit over diesel tests
5ACCENTURE : ACCENTURE : CFOs Play a Major Role in Digital Investment Decisions Across the Enterprise, Accordin..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.