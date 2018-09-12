Dataiku : Paves the Path to Enterprise AI With New Release

Dataiku,
recognized as a leading global innovator in data science and advanced
analytics, has unveiled Dataiku 5, a new, major upgrade to their
software platform that gives data teams the power to build and deploy
enterprise AI solutions at scale. The latest version of Dataiku also
introduces deep learning functionality on the visual backend and
comprehensive documentation features that allows for global, distributed
data teams to build powerful applications more efficiently.
“In Dataiku 5 we are unlocking the ability for global teams to build
even more powerful AI-driven services,” said Florian Douetteau, CEO of
Dataiku. “We envision the future of AI application development as a
global network of people within an organization, all of different
backgrounds and skill levels, contributing to game-changing business
applications. We’ve taken a major step towards that vision in our latest
release.”
Enterprise AI is on track to change business processes and efficiencies
in the near future and Dataiku 5 is the launching point for data teams
to begin creating powerful applications all on one single collaborative
platform. Dataiku 5 enables scalable Enterprise AI across an
organization by introducing a host of new features, namely:
Full Containerization with Docker and Kubernetes -
‘Containerized’ environments in Dataiku 5 are combined with the power of
Docker to go one step further: to in-memory processing of Python & R
recipes.
Visual Deep Learning with TensorFlow and Keras - Dataiku 5
welcomes Keras and users can now define the architecture of their deep
learning models directly from the Visual Machine Learning Interface.
Comprehensive Documentation - Users can now share knowledge
across the organization with Dataiku Discussions. In addition,
organizations can now create Wiki spaces within Dataiku for
collaborative creation and editing of documentation.
Currently, hundreds of companies, from SMBs to Fortune 100’s use Dataiku
on a daily basis to enable their teams to build, deploy, and monitor
predictive data flows and build enterprise AI applications that solve
industry-wide problems like fraud, churn, supply chain optimization,
predictive maintenance, and much more.
To learn more visit: https://pages.dataiku.com/5.0-webinar-sign-up
