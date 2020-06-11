Log in
Datica : Announces Kevin Lynch as New CEO, Jeremy Edes Pierotti as President

06/11/2020 | 11:01am EDT

MINNEAPOLIS, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datica, a leading provider in EHR integration and cloud compliance, today announced the appointment of Kevin Lynch as its new Chief Executive Officer. Jeremy Edes Pierotti, co-founder, will continue to serve Datica in a new role as President. Lynch's focus will be on accelerating the growth of Datica's fully managed integration and cloud compliance solutions that fast-track customers to success.

"I am thrilled to welcome Kevin to Datica," Pierotti said. "Kevin adds strength to our experienced leadership team, and his track record will help us accelerate with even greater confidence."

Lynch is an experienced technology innovator, with decades of success leading software and technology services companies. Most recently, Lynch served as CEO of Netgain, a multi-cloud managed services provider. Lynch served as Chairman of DocuTap from an early stage to the leading urgent care EHR in the market. His experience in health IT and cloud services enables Lynch to understand infrastructure challenges and respond with scalable interoperability and compliance solutions. 

"I am excited to join the team at Datica," Lynch said. "This company has an excellent reputation of delivering integration and cloud compliance solutions that put digital health in the fast lane to success. With over 400 live integrations and compliant cloud infrastructure for Fortune 500 companies, Datica is positioned to unlock the undeniable opportunity that exists in this space."

Datica's focus remains on accelerating healthcare IT, which is too often constrained by infrastructure challenges. By providing any-to-any health data integration and a fully managed cloud compliance solution, Datica puts developers in the driver's seat to create innovative healthcare IT solutions.

About Datica
Datica is the only vendor that solves two of health IT's most difficult challenges—EHR integration and cloud compliance. Its integration solution enables health data exchange - from any source, to any destination, in any format—without sacrificing PHI security. Datica's cloud compliance solution enables robust digital innovation in the cloud with HIPAA compliance and HITRUST-ready infrastructure.

With over 400 live integrations and cloud compliance for Fortune 500 companies, Datica's expertise provides customers the confidence and infrastructure to scale quickly and securely. For more info, visit: datica.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datica-announces-kevin-lynch-as-new-ceo-jeremy-edes-pierotti-as-president-301074563.html

SOURCE Datica


© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
