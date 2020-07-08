Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Datica : Earns No. 1 Ranking in Interoperability Solutions, Cloud Management Compliance Services by Black Book Research

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 01:17pm EDT

MINNEAPOLIS, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datica, a top vendor in EHR integration and cloud compliance, is ranked No. 1 in client satisfaction for Interoperability Solutions by Black Book Market Research, a renowned market intelligence firm. This award recognizes Datica for outstanding achievement in Cloud Management & HIPAA/HITRUST Compliance Services.

Black Book rankings are based on client experience scores, obtained from 360,000 crowdsourced ballots collected throughout the past year. Rankings represent the opinions of healthcare professionals and clinicians from more than 4,600 hospitals, 600 IDNs, 2,800 clinics, 23,000 physician practices, and 250 health plans. Top health IT vendors are ranked based on 18 key performance areas of operational excellence by services and products lines. 

Datica puts health IT solutions in the fast lane to success by offering HIPAA-compliant solutions for health data integration and cloud compliance. Its cloud compliance solution allows developers to deploy rapidly in the cloud, while ensuring HIPAA compliance and HITRUST-ready infrastructure are in place. Datica's integration solution enables health data exchange from any source to any destination, in any format–with complete security for PHI. With over 400 live integrations and compliant cloud infrastructure for Fortune 500 companies, Datica's deep expertise gives developers the confidence and infrastructure to scale quickly and securely.

"Datica is honored to earn recognition as the market leader for Interoperability Solutions by Black Book Market Research," said Jeremy Edes Pierotti, President of Datica. "Our customers are at heart of everything we do, and we take tremendous pride in knowing we are effectively smoothing their path to interoperability and cloud compliance."

About Datica
Datica is the only health IT solution that solves healthcare's biggest roadblocks – EHR integration and cloud compliance. Its integration solution enables data integration from any source, to any destination, in any format – without sacrificing PHI security. Datica's cloud compliance solution offers end-to-end managed compliance services for digital health developers to scale rapidly in the cloud, while ensuring HIPAA compliance and HITRUST certification are in place. To learn more, visit: https://datica.com.

About Black Book
Black Book Market Research LLC provides healthcare IT users, media, investors, analysts, quality-minded vendors and prospective software system buyers, pharmaceutical manufacturers and other interested sectors of the clinical technology industry with comprehensive comparison data of the industry's top respected and competitively performing technology vendors. The largest user opinion poll of its kind in healthcare IT, Black Book™ collects over 17,000 viewpoints on analytics, population health and related information technology and outsourced services on vendor performance annually. Black Book is internationally recognized for over 15 years of customer satisfaction polling.

Black Book, its founder, management and/or staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in this survey, and Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datica-earns-no-1-ranking-in-interoperability-solutions-cloud-management-compliance-services-by-black-book-research-301090298.html

SOURCE Datica


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:16pASGN INCORPORATED : Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
02:12pFOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Sale by Nabuboto and Innelec Multimedia of All Their Focus Home Interactive Shares to Neology Holding
BU
02:11pMSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:11pGilat Updates on Purported Filing of Complaint
AQ
02:08pSCOTUS ALERT : Adding ".com" To A Generic Term Can Be A Trademark
AQ
02:05pCIT : Joins with Customers to Deliver Acts of Caring to Communities
PR
02:05pGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Man who killed son waited too long to sue antidepressant maker, court rules
AQ
02:05pStrikepoint Gold Announces $1.955M Strategic Investment by Eric Sprott, Increasing His Holdings to 19.9%
NE
02:04pCareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Establishes $5 Million Personal Protective Equipment Initiative for Coronavirus Relief
GL
02:03pOnly 7 percent of pools opened as scheduled, according to new report from community associations institute
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group