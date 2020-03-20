Log in
Dating Apps: Hily Makes Its Famous Compatibility Check Free So The Users Could Form Meaningful Connections Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

03/20/2020 | 03:49pm EDT

  • With this new feature, the users can check if they are compatible with other people before matching with them.
  • New compatibility quiz was created by clinical psychologist and "Married At First Sight" expert Dr. Joseph Cilona.
  • Due to social distancing and self-isolation Hily users will get unlimited compatibility checks for free.

To help its users find love even in times of coronavirus outbreak, Hily dating app is making its newest Compatibility Check feature free. All of 14M Hily users around the globe can benefit from unlimited compatibility checks starting today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200320005558/en/

Hily's Compatibility Check Feature (Photo: Business Wire)

Hily's Compatibility Check Feature (Photo: Business Wire)

"We also wanted to brighten up the days our users spent in coronavirus lockdown with fun features and great talks. The Compatibility Check will help them find out a lot about the people they come across on Hily. Moreover, the results of the quiz are full of great conversation starters. In our day-to-day life, we often rush into things. Now's the right time to slow down, get to know people and form meaningful connections", says Hily's Head of Business Development Halyna Virt.

The personality quiz for the Compatibility Check feature was created by clinical psychologist Dr. Joseph Cilona. The 40 questions refer to a user's relationship orientation, personality traits, lifestyle, communication style and some other personal preferences (like sex, religion and values). The users can check the compatibility with any person before matching with them.

"With this new feature, we wanted to give people more control over who they match with. We didn't want to leave everything to algorithms. We also hope that it would help our users communicate better. After getting the results, it won't take long for a user to find something to talk about with their new match", says Hily's CEO Alex Pasykov.

Dr. Joseph Cilona, the author of the quiz, was an expert on the Lifetime Network series "Married At First Sight, '' where he paired up singles who had never met before. For Hily, he developed a quiz that takes into consideration not only similar but also complementary traits two people may have.

Although 'sameness' and 'similar' can certainly be important indicators, the notion of complementarity is equally and sometimes more important in predicting potential compatibility.

Someone who prefers to be a nurturer and their partner to be more of a protector, would be a much better fit with someone with that complementary trait rather than the similar trait of being a nurturer”, says Dr. Cilona.

After pressing a "Compatibility Check" button on any profile, Hily generates the points two users have in common and also provides them with the detailed description of their prospective relationship written by Dr. Cilona.

The new feature will be available to Hily's users all around the globe. The two compatibility сhecks a day are free, others are available with the Premium subscription. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, Hily is offering free compatibility checks to every user till March 31st.

About Hily

Hily is an acronym for "Hey, I like you". The app identifies the users who have the biggest matching probability by analyzing a number of factors: profile, in-app activity, likes and dislikes. The more swipes users make, the more the algorithm learns about their likes and dislikes.

In 2019, Hily was a regular name on Sensor Tower’s worldwide chart for the highest grossing dating apps along with Tinder and Bumble. Last year, Hily launched in more than 20 new markets, and at the beginning of February 2020 the app welcomed its 14 millionth user. The app has been featured in TechCrunch and Forbes.

Hily’s CEO Alex Pasykov also founded Taimi, the first LGBTQ+ Dating App and Social Network. To find out more about Hily visit our official website. The app is free and available for download.


© Business Wire 2020
