Dato' Seri Ivan Teh Named Entrepreneur of the Year at the SME & Entrepreneurship Business Awards 2019

Fusionex Founder and Group CEO Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh has been accorded the prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year Award during the SME & Entrepreneurship Business Awards (SEBA) 2019 on 8 November at the Palace of the Golden Horses. Teh was presented the award by the Minister of Entrepreneur Development Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof.

Teh was recognized for his outstanding innovation, foresight and inventive strategy in creating brand excellence, thus, being a role model and source of inspiration for many.

SEBA is supported by the Ministry of Entrepreneurship Development (MED) Malaysia to recognize Malaysia’s most outstanding entrepreneurs and enterprises while uncovering growing talents and upcoming companies that are transforming the industries they are operating in. Some of the past recipients include Tony Fernandes of AirAsia, Patrick Grove of Catcha Group and Anthony Tan of Grab.

“SEBA 2019 showcases exemplary individuals and companies who are game changers in various disciplines. Here are leaders who have successfully transformed their organizations and created inspiring legacies to be emulated by others. The winners tonight are truly the drivers of Malaysia’s economic growth and we are confident they will pave the way forward towards continuous progress,” says SEBA Chairman Nitesh Malani.

“I am deeply honored and grateful to receive this prestigious award as Entrepreneur of the Year. I am truly privileged to lead an organization brimming with talented and relentless team members driven by a shared passion to push the boundaries of technology that is beneficial to not only our customers and partners but also for the betterment of all. This award means a lot to us and I am sure this will only spur us to work even harder to better serve the industry and community as a whole,” said Teh.

About Fusionex

Fusionex is an established multi-award winning data technology provider specializing in Analytics, Big Data, IR 4.0, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence. Its offerings are focused on helping clients unlock value and derive insights from data. Featured on Forbes, Bloomberg, Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Edison and Huffington Post, Fusionex is the largest Big Data Analytics company and market leader in ASEAN, bringing state-of-the-art, innovative and breakthrough data-driven platforms to its stable of clientele (including Fortune 500, FTSE companies, large conglomerates as well as a wide array of small and medium enterprises (SMEs)) that spans across the United States, Europe as well as Asia Pacific.

Gartner’s 2018 report on Modern Analytics and Business Intelligence shortlisted and commended Fusionex’s data technology platform. In addition, Fusionex has been as identified as a Major Player in IDC’s MarketScape Report for Big Data & Analytics. Fusionex is the only ASEAN-based company to be featured in both reports, cementing its credentials in the data technology market for this region.

To learn more about Fusionex, visit www.fusionex-international.com.

