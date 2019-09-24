Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Datron Announces $14.5M in FMS Contracts for Products and Services to Customer in Central Asia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 07:03am EDT

Datron World Communications, Inc. (www.dtwc.com), a leader in tactical communications products, today announced the receipt of two Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contracts from the United States Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) totaling $14.5M for the provision of the company’s products and services to the armed forces of a Central Asian customer.

“These significant awards reinforce both Datron’s and the U.S. Government’s on-going commitment to supplying our customer with both high quality communications equipment and the requisite services needed to continue supporting their challenging security missions,” said John Biljan, Datron’s VP of Sales and Marketing. “Datron is pleased to continue building upon its long-term relationship with the end-user as well as the U.S. Government in supplying secure communications equipment and services tailor-made to the users on the ground.”

In September of 2016, Datron was awarded a five-year, $495 million FMS Indefinite Delivery/ Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from the U.S. Army CECOM. These latest awards spotlight Datron’s continued commitment to supporting the U.S. Government’s Security Assistance objectives in Central Asia. “Datron is eager to expand its partnership with the U.S. Government and international Partner Nations with cost-effective, reliable, and easy to use communications equipment,” said Biljan.

About Datron World Communications, Inc.

Datron World Communications, Inc. delivers communications products and systems worldwide. The company’s product offerings enable governments, security forces, and commercial users worldwide to establish and maintain mission-critical voice, data, and video connectivity. Known for their ease-of-use and reliability, Datron’s products and systems are currently deployed in over 80 countries worldwide. Datron World Communications, Inc. was established in 1971 and is headquartered in San Diego, California, USA. For more information visit: www.dtwc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:33aBLACKBERRY : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:32aLI BAO GE : Voluntary announcement - business update
PU
07:32aWPP : Notification of Trading Statement
PU
07:32aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
PU
07:32aPROOFPOINT : Wins Frost & Sullivan's 2019 European Product Line Strategy Leadership Award for Security Awareness Training
AQ
07:31aGOGOLD RESOURCES : Drills 23.3m Averaging 2.68 g/t Gold Equivalent including 5.5m of 9.91 g/t at Los Ricos
AQ
07:31aJUSHI HOLDINGS INC. : Announces Closing of Acquisition of Virginia-Based Pharmaceutical Processor for Medical Cannabis Extracts
AQ
07:31aBORALEX : Announces the Redemption of its 4.5% Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures
AQ
07:31aAUXLY CANNABIS : Announces Closing of Previously Announced $84 Million Credit Facilities Through its Joint Venture Partner, Sunens Farms Inc.
AQ
07:31aHKEX 'thinking big' with $39 billion bid as LSE sticks to Refinitiv plan
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
2FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : After Thomas Cook collapse, Johnson asks why bosses got paid millions
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Receives 33% Equity Interest in Ant Financial
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : BNP's prime brokerage deal with Deutsche may transfer 1,000 staff
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : Swiss probe incident involving ex-Credit Suisse banker Khan, private ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group