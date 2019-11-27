Datronix : Form of Proxy for Special General Meeting

DATRONIX HOLDINGS LIMITED 連 達 科 技 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 889)

FORM OF PROXY FOR SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

I/We (note 1)

of

, being the registered holder(s) of (note 2) shares of

HK$0.10 each (the "Shares") in the share capital of Datronix Holdings Limited (the "Company") HEREBY APPOINT (note 3)

of

or failing him, the Chairman of the meeting, as my/our proxy to act for me/us and to attend on my/our behalf at a special general meeting to be held at 19th Floor, North Point Industrial Building, 499 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong, on Friday, 13 December 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (or at any adjournment thereof) for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolution as an ordinary resolution set out in the notice convening the said meeting (or at any adjournment thereof), to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of such resolution as hereunder indicated and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS FOR (note 4) AGAINST (note 4)

1. To approve, confirm and ratify the New Master Supply Agreement dated 18 October 2019 entered into between the Company and Datatronics Romoland, and the Annual Caps of the transactions contemplated thereunder for the three years ending 31 December 2022 and to authorize any one Director on behalf of the Company to do all such acts and things and execute all such documents which he considers necessary, desirable or expedient for the purpose of, or in connection with, the implementation of and giving effect to the New Master Supply Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder.

Dated this day of , 2019 Signature(s) (note 7):

Notes: