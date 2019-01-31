Datto Announces Global Availability of Automated Third-Party Patching In Datto RMM 6.5

Remote Monitoring and Management Tool Mitigates Software Vulnerabilities
for Small Businesses
Datto,
Inc., the leading provider of IT solutions delivered through Managed
Service Providers (MSPs), today announced the global availability of Datto
RMM 6.5, which helps MSPs provide reliable security services through
improved remote endpoint software patch management. With endpoint
attacks up 20% YoY costing businesses millions, according
to the Ponemon Institute, proper endpoint patching is the first line
of defense for businesses worldwide. Datto RMM 6.5 will help MSPs better
address the security needs of their customers’ IT environments.
A part of Datto Business Management, Datto RMM is an intuitive and
scalable cloud remote monitoring and management solution for MSPs. It
allows MSPs to securely and effectively manage the IT infrastructure of
small and medium businesses remotely with powerful automation tools such
as network monitoring, patch management, and remote control. With Datto
RMM, MSPs proactively prevent issues, respond faster, and deliver a
higher quality of service. Datto RMM protects millions of endpoints
globally and since the initial launch of Datto RMM 6.5, it has patched
and updated more than 500,000 potential vulnerabilities.
“Datto RMM is designed to help MSPs deliver more efficient and reliable
services,” said Ian van Reenen, VP, Engineering, Endpoint Products at
Datto. “With endpoint security and data protection playing an increasing
role in defending against cyber attacks, Datto RMM’s automated
third-party patch management will help our MSP partners address one of
the most significant security vulnerabilities -- human error through
phishing emails -- by ensuring all their clients’ software is updated
automatically to the most current version.”
Datto RMM 6.5 fully automates updates of common business applications,
like Adobe Acrobat, Oracle Java, and Mozilla Firefox. Proactive software
patch management is now native within Datto RMM 6.5 making it one of the
most powerful platforms for securely managing endpoints.
“Datto RMM 6.5 has already saved my technicians countless hours of work
spent manually updating software patches for our servers,” said Daniel
Johnson, President at machineLOGIC. “Datto’s promise to release more
frequent updates to Datto RMM with meaningful features like automated
patch management is exactly what we look for in a technology partner.”
About Datto
As the world’s leading provider of IT solutions delivered by Managed
Service Providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small
and medium businesses can achieve with the right technology. Datto
offers business continuity and disaster recovery, networking, business
management, and file backup and sync solutions, and has created a
one-of-a-kind ecosystem of partners that provide Datto solutions to half
a million businesses across more than 130 countries. Since its founding
in 2007, Datto has earned hundreds of awards for its rapid growth,
product excellence, superior technical support, and for fostering an
outstanding workplace. With global headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut,
Datto has international offices in the United Kingdom, Netherlands,
Denmark, Germany, Canada, Australia, China, and Singapore. Learn more at
datto.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005064/en/