Datto Announces Global Availability of Automated Third-Party Patching In Datto RMM 6.5

Remote Monitoring and Management Tool Mitigates Software Vulnerabilities for Small Businesses

Datto, Inc., the leading provider of IT solutions delivered through Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced the global availability of Datto RMM 6.5, which helps MSPs provide reliable security services through improved remote endpoint software patch management. With endpoint attacks up 20% YoY costing businesses millions, according to the Ponemon Institute, proper endpoint patching is the first line of defense for businesses worldwide. Datto RMM 6.5 will help MSPs better address the security needs of their customers’ IT environments.

A part of Datto Business Management, Datto RMM is an intuitive and scalable cloud remote monitoring and management solution for MSPs. It allows MSPs to securely and effectively manage the IT infrastructure of small and medium businesses remotely with powerful automation tools such as network monitoring, patch management, and remote control. With Datto RMM, MSPs proactively prevent issues, respond faster, and deliver a higher quality of service. Datto RMM protects millions of endpoints globally and since the initial launch of Datto RMM 6.5, it has patched and updated more than 500,000 potential vulnerabilities.

“Datto RMM is designed to help MSPs deliver more efficient and reliable services,” said Ian van Reenen, VP, Engineering, Endpoint Products at Datto. “With endpoint security and data protection playing an increasing role in defending against cyber attacks, Datto RMM’s automated third-party patch management will help our MSP partners address one of the most significant security vulnerabilities -- human error through phishing emails -- by ensuring all their clients’ software is updated automatically to the most current version.”

Datto RMM 6.5 fully automates updates of common business applications, like Adobe Acrobat, Oracle Java, and Mozilla Firefox. Proactive software patch management is now native within Datto RMM 6.5 making it one of the most powerful platforms for securely managing endpoints.

“Datto RMM 6.5 has already saved my technicians countless hours of work spent manually updating software patches for our servers,” said Daniel Johnson, President at machineLOGIC. “Datto’s promise to release more frequent updates to Datto RMM with meaningful features like automated patch management is exactly what we look for in a technology partner.”

About Datto

As the world’s leading provider of IT solutions delivered by Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses can achieve with the right technology. Datto offers business continuity and disaster recovery, networking, business management, and file backup and sync solutions, and has created a one-of-a-kind ecosystem of partners that provide Datto solutions to half a million businesses across more than 130 countries. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has earned hundreds of awards for its rapid growth, product excellence, superior technical support, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With global headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has international offices in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Canada, Australia, China, and Singapore. Learn more at datto.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005064/en/