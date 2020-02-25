Datto Announces Integration Solution with Intel, Focuses on Remote Manageability Based on Intel vPro® Technology

Intel partners with Datto for remote monitoring and management (RMM) integration for MSPs

Datto, Inc., the leading global provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions delivered through managed service providers (MSPs), today announced a collaboration with Intel for Datto RMM, its remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform. Datto and Intel customers will now have direct capability from Datto RMM to remotely and more securely control devices “out-of-band,” meaning the hardware is either powered off or the operating system is unresponsive. This introduces a level of access to support endpoints that MSPs would otherwise struggle to achieve using traditional remote control tools.

The combination of Datto RMM and Intel® Endpoint Management Assistant (Intel® EMA), as part of the Intel vPro® platform, provides MSPs with remote, more secure and uninterrupted, hardware-level access to end-point devices, even when the operating system is not functioning properly. With a unique, device-specific URL generated through Datto RMM, MSPs can remotely power, more securely manage and control the device, enabling comprehensive remote support and software and patch updates.

"The new integration between Datto RMM and the Intel Endpoint Management Assistant has proven to vastly improve our techs capacity to deliver out-of-band support to Intel vPro devices," said Joseph Wright, Senior, CEO at Central PA Technologies. "Rather than sending someone on-site for an unresponsive device or low-level hard drive encryption, our techs are able to continue providing remote support using Datto RMM and Intel EMA. It's a huge win for us because it now allows us to improve the responsiveness to our customers and reduce the time to solve the problem."

“Up until now, MSPs have been unable to access devices that are offline or turned off. It is, however, critical for MSPs to have full, remote access to the devices they are responsible for maintaining. This means remote management capabilities anywhere at any time,” said Ian van Reenen, vice president, Software Engineering, RMM at Datto. “At Datto, we are continuously advancing our technology to empower our MSP partners with the innovative products required to drive their business forward. This integration with Intel enables our MSP partners to extend their capabilities and better serve their customers.”

This is the second collaboration between Datto and Intel. In June 2019, Datto announced SIRIS 4, the next generation of Datto’s flagship business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) appliance, which utilizes several advanced, high-performance Intel processors.

“Datto understands that managed service providers need first class hardware that is built for business, leading with Intel vPro® platforms,” said Carla Rodriguez, senior director, Ecosystem Partner Enabling of Business Client Platforms at Intel. “This partnership with Datto brings together the right technologies on this RMM integration to deliver remote management capabilities to many of its customers. We look forward to continued collaborations with Datto.”

The integration is now available to Intel and Datto RMM users. For more information about the partnership, visit https://www.datto.com/integrations/intel and check out the joint webinar on March 4 here.

About Datto

As the world’s leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions delivered by managed service providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses can achieve with the right technology. Datto offers Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions and has created a one-of-a-kind ecosystem of MSP partners. These partners provide Datto solutions to over one million businesses across the globe. Since its founding in 2007, Datto continues to win awards each year for its rapid growth, product excellence, superior technical support, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Canada, Australia, China, and Singapore. Learn more at datto.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005311/en/