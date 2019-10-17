Dave & Buster's Upgrades to Lightlife® Burger in New Partnership

The Lightlife® Plant-Based Burger is now on menu at Dave & Buster’s locations across the U.S. and Canada

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, with its category-leading brand Lightlife® (“Lightlife”), today announced that the Lightlife Burger is now available at all Dave & Buster’s restaurants across the U.S and Canada. The plant-based burger is featured as part of Dave & Buster’s core menu within the “Flame-Grilled Burgers” section.

Lightlife Burgers will be available with a choice of toppings—including lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and garlic aioli. The Lightlife Burger has 20 grams of pea protein with 0 grams of cholesterol and only 2.5 grams of saturated fat. Created with culinary expertise and balanced nutrition, the Lightlife Burger is the hero of a new plant-based meat line that’s free of GMOs, gluten, soy and artificial flavors.

“Dave & Buster’s has been a pioneer in providing high-quality food and entertainment to customers of all ages for decades,” said Dan Curtin, President and CEO of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. “As we continue our commitment to offering delicious plant-based options for those dining out, we’re excited to partner with such an iconic, beloved American brand.”

The Lightlife® Burger will replace Impossible Burger on Dave & Busters’ menu. “We’ve upgraded to Lightlife to keep up with the demand for plant-based foods,” says Dave & Buster’s Art Carl, VP of Culinary & Beverage. “We strive to be our customers’ first choice for fun, crave-able food, and Lightlife helps us do just that by giving our guests an innovative and incredibly delicious plant-based burger.”

Launched earlier this year as part of a new line of plant-based meat products, the Lightlife Burger is sold in over 12,000 retail stores across the U.S. The new product line—which also includes Ground, Italian Sausage and Bratwurst Sausage—can be found in Acme, Albertsons, Fresh Thyme, Haggen, Jewel, Kroger, Pavilions, Public, Safeway, Sprouts, Target, Vons, Wegmans and more.

About Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ (“Field Roast”). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 130 venues in North America that combine entertainment and dining and offer customers the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Dave & Buster's offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Dave & Buster's currently has stores in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

