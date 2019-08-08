Dave : Hires Green Dot Veteran Mia Alexander As VP of Customer Experience

Alexander’s 16+ Years Of Industry Knowledge To Guide Dave Banking’s Growth

Today Dave, the finance version of David and Goliath taking on the big banks, announced that Mia Alexander has joined the company as VP of Customer Experience. Mia joins from Green Dot where she served for 16+ years, most recently as VP of Customer Care.

In the new role, Alexander oversees the entire customer lifecycle and represents Dave’s 3.8 million customers in decisions spanning marketing, product and engineering. In her previous role at Green Dot, she oversaw a staff of 2,000 supporting the company’s core retail product and its partnerships with third parties.

“Dave’s focus since launching has been on building the best possible banking experience for our customers. We started the company because traditional banking isn’t a good experience and we knew we could do better. Mia’s role will be pivotal to ensuring that our nearly four million users love using Dave and Dave Banking,” said Jason Wilk, CEO and Co-Founder of Dave.

Personal finance app Dave syncs to a user’s existing bank account and provides budgeting and expense prediction tools to help people manage their money and avoid overdraft fees. If a user is likely to overdraft, the app provides up to a $75 advance from their next paycheck. Dave’s median user saves $500 per year in overdraft fees by using the service.

In June, Dave launched the first banking product to automatically build its users’ credit by reporting positive rent payments to the credit bureaus. With the tagline “Banking for Humans,” the account establishes Dave as the most helpful full-service banking product available to consumers.

“Educating people about their finances and helping them achieve financial health is my passion. When I met the team at Dave I was so impressed with the product they had built and even more impressed with the care and concern for the consumer that each member of the team brings to their work. Joining the team to scale their banking product was a natural fit for me,” said Alexander.

Dave is the finance version of David and Goliath taking on the big banks. A financial friend to the millions of Americans who use the app, Dave helps with budgeting, building credit, finding work and accessing money to cover immediate expenses before payday. Instead of mandatory fees, Dave lets users pay what they think is fair through a ‘tip’ based model. Dave users plant a tree for each % tip they leave when taking an advance, resulting in millions of trees planted. To learn more, visit https://www.dave.com/. Download the app in the App Store or Google Play.

