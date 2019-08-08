Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dave : Hires Green Dot Veteran Mia Alexander As VP of Customer Experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 02:35pm EDT

Alexander’s 16+ Years Of Industry Knowledge To Guide Dave Banking’s Growth

Today Dave, the finance version of David and Goliath taking on the big banks, announced that Mia Alexander has joined the company as VP of Customer Experience. Mia joins from Green Dot where she served for 16+ years, most recently as VP of Customer Care.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005753/en/

Mia Alexander, VP of Customer Experience at Dave (Photo: Business Wire)

Mia Alexander, VP of Customer Experience at Dave (Photo: Business Wire)

In the new role, Alexander oversees the entire customer lifecycle and represents Dave’s 3.8 million customers in decisions spanning marketing, product and engineering. In her previous role at Green Dot, she oversaw a staff of 2,000 supporting the company’s core retail product and its partnerships with third parties.

“Dave’s focus since launching has been on building the best possible banking experience for our customers. We started the company because traditional banking isn’t a good experience and we knew we could do better. Mia’s role will be pivotal to ensuring that our nearly four million users love using Dave and Dave Banking,” said Jason Wilk, CEO and Co-Founder of Dave.

Personal finance app Dave syncs to a user’s existing bank account and provides budgeting and expense prediction tools to help people manage their money and avoid overdraft fees. If a user is likely to overdraft, the app provides up to a $75 advance from their next paycheck. Dave’s median user saves $500 per year in overdraft fees by using the service.

In June, Dave launched the first banking product to automatically build its users’ credit by reporting positive rent payments to the credit bureaus. With the tagline “Banking for Humans,” the account establishes Dave as the most helpful full-service banking product available to consumers.

“Educating people about their finances and helping them achieve financial health is my passion. When I met the team at Dave I was so impressed with the product they had built and even more impressed with the care and concern for the consumer that each member of the team brings to their work. Joining the team to scale their banking product was a natural fit for me,” said Alexander.

About Dave: Banking For Humans

Dave is the finance version of David and Goliath taking on the big banks. A financial friend to the millions of Americans who use the app, Dave helps with budgeting, building credit, finding work and accessing money to cover immediate expenses before payday. Instead of mandatory fees, Dave lets users pay what they think is fair through a ‘tip’ based model. Dave users plant a tree for each % tip they leave when taking an advance, resulting in millions of trees planted. To learn more, visit https://www.dave.com/. Download the app in the App Store or Google Play.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:00pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Chase Bank wipes out all outstanding credit card debt owed by Canadian users
AQ
02:59pFacebook loses facial recognition appeal, must face privacy class action
RE
02:59pSYSTEM1 : Appoints Ian Weingarten as CEO and Paul Filsinger as President
PR
02:59pRIVERVIEW BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:56pTHOMAS COOK : Cook's Club opens latest hotel in the heart of Rhodes city
PU
02:56pINTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES : Rosen, a Top Ranked Law Firm, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. – IFF
BU
02:56pEnter the LAMO® Universe — Popular Competitive Gamers Come to Life in AR Adventures and Over-the-Top Fast-Paced Theme-Park Battles
GL
02:55pWIRELESS INNOVATION FORUM : Members Update Popular Top 10 Most Wanted Wireless Innovations List
BU
02:54pOil rises more than 2% on firm yuan, expectations of more OPEC cuts
RE
02:54pOregon Bakers Urge State Court to Protect Their Right to Free Exercise After U.S. Supreme Court Vacated Earlier Decision
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Muddy Waters wipes £2 billion off Burford Capital shares in latest..
2CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
3XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Revised annaul cap amount for continuing connected transactions
4BAYER AG : Bayer buys BlueRock in $600 million bet on stem cell therapies
5GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group