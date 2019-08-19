Dave Kleidermacher Joins ioXt Alliance Board of Directors

IoXt, the global standard for IoT security and preeminent IoT security alliance, announces the appointment of Dave Kleidermacher, VP, Android Security & Privacy at Google, to its board of directors. As a founding member of the ioXt Alliance, Kleidermacher has been instrumental in shaping ioXt’s work towards creating the internet of secure things.

"At a time when we're interacting with more connected devices than ever before, the importance of security can't be overstated," said Kleidermacher. "I've always been impressed by the work the ioXt Alliance is doing to help guide this emerging industry and look forward to continuing to support them in their efforts."

Kleidermacher’s responsibilities at Google include protecting the Android ecosystem, including the Play Store and Pixel devices. His expertise uniquely positions him to help lead the ioXt Alliance, a group that engages with major IoT stakeholders worldwide to develop verifiable IoT security requirements and enables global manufacturers to make compliant and secure devices.

The next ioXt Alliance conference is August 20-22, 2019, at the Meadowood Resort in Napa Valley, CA.

To learn more about the ioXt Alliance, visit www.ioXtalliance.org. Follow the ioXt Alliance on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005619/en/