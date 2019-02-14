Davenport University : Names New Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs

Davenport University announced today that it has named Dr. Gilda Gely as
its new provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.
Gely will begin the new role in July bringing nearly 30 years of
leadership experience in higher education to Davenport University. She
most recently served as the provost and vice president for academic and
student affairs for Cambridge College in Massachusetts.
“Dr. Gely is a proven leader in higher education,” said Dr. Richard J.
Pappas, president of Davenport University. “She will be instrumental in
helping Davenport University further its mission of transforming the
lives of our students by preparing them for the world’s fastest growing
careers.”
Gely’s accomplishments include leading efforts for strategic planning,
design and development of proposed and new academic degrees, and other
academic initiatives. She also has a proven track record of advancing
partnerships with other educational institutions including community
colleges and public school systems.
Gely is replacing Dr. Linda Rinker, who is retiring in July after
serving as the provost and executive vice president of academic affairs
for Davenport University for the last eight years.
Prior to joining Cambridge College, Gely served as executive vice
president and provost at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan and
as provost and executive vice president at Grand Rapids Community
College (GRCC). Additionally, Gely served as interim dean of academic
affairs at the University of Puerto Rico, Humacao and has held positions
as the vice chancellor and director of the languages department at the
Universidad del Este, Carolina in Puerto Rico.
Gely has held numerous leadership roles within the community including
sitting on the board of the Grand Rapids Public Museum, Board of Art and
Museum Commissioners for the City of Grand Rapids and the World Affairs
Council. Her many accolades include being awarded the Distinguished
Woman in Higher Education Leadership Award by the Michigan ACE Network
in 2011.
Gely earned a doctorate in Spanish from the University of Illinois at
Urbana-Champaign, a master’s in Spanish from Middlebury College and a
bachelor’s in broadcasting and Spanish from Kansas State University.
About Davenport University:
Founded in 1866, Davenport is a private, non-profit university serving
about 7,500 students at campuses across Michigan and online. With
tuition among the lowest of all private universities in the state,
Davenport provides high academic quality, small class sizes,
conveniently located campuses, faculty with real-world experience and
more than 60 dynamic undergraduate and graduate programs addressing
in-demand careers in business, technology, health professions and urban
education. More information is available at www.davenport.edu.
