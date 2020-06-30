Davenport University : Offers Free Virtual Workshop to Help PreK-12 Teachers Enhance Online Instruction

Davenport University announced today that it is offering Michigan PreK-12 teachers a free virtual workshop, based on a graduate-level course, to support the creation of online coursework for their students. The program addresses barriers and challenges teachers face when providing instruction online and helps them create a virtual learning map for effective online PreK-12 instruction.

“The pandemic has exposed a key opportunity for teachers in our primary schools to utilize online education to support student learning,” said Dr. Richard J. Pappas, president of Davenport University. “Online teaching poses unique challenges for teachers and we have the tools and resources to aid PreK-12 learning and keep students on track in their educational journey.”

The workshop will walk teachers through digital platform options for learning and assessment and will facilitate the development of instructional practices to engage and assist learners in connecting with course content. The program will offer three 2-hour sessions covering three specific topics:

July 21, 2020, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Session 1: Tools of the Trade – Interact with digital tools that foster immersive and diverse online learning experiences. PreK-12 teachers will tour tools for collaboration and discussion; assessment and feedback; and captivation and creation. Digital Tools of the Trade within this workshop include, but are not limited to, Google Drive, Seesaw, Kahoot!, Pear Deck, GooseChase EDU, and Popplet.

– Interact with digital tools that foster immersive and diverse online learning experiences. PreK-12 teachers will tour tools for collaboration and discussion; assessment and feedback; and captivation and creation. Digital Tools of the Trade within this workshop include, but are not limited to, Google Drive, Seesaw, Kahoot!, Pear Deck, GooseChase EDU, and Popplet. July 22, 2020, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Session 2: Culturally Responsive Teaching in the Virtual Space – Learn strategies to optimize student engagement online by incorporating cultural context.

– Learn strategies to optimize student engagement online by incorporating cultural context. July 23, 2020, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Session 3: Virtual Learning Maps Supporting Student Success – Learn how to apply digital tools and strategies for lesson planning through the creation of virtual learning maps.

“We are leveraging graduate-level course work from our College of Urban Education to offer a free workshop to support Michigan educators in providing effective online and blended learning experiences for their students,” said Dr. Susan Gunn, dean of the College of Urban Education for Davenport University. “We can help teachers identify and deploy key strategies that ensure students are making progress outside of the traditional classroom.”

Davenport’s College of Urban Education focuses on the preparation and development of professionals serving urban schools. Its programs foster the development of relationships, knowledge and skills that lead to highly effective teaching and leadership. The college’s intensively supported "on-the-job" training method prepares teachers to differentiate their instruction and reach all children, especially those from underrepresented and underserved communities.

Teachers or school administrators interested in participating in the workshop can register at davenport.edu/K12online. Everyone who participates will receive a certificate of completion and two SCECHs for each session completed. Six SCECHs will be awarded for completing the entire workshop. Participants must register for the class by July 17.

About Davenport University:

Founded in 1866, Davenport is a private, non-profit university serving about 7,500 students at campuses across Michigan and online. With tuition among the lowest of all private universities in the state, Davenport provides high academic quality, small class sizes, conveniently located campuses, faculty with real-world experience and more than 60 dynamic undergraduate and graduate programs addressing in-demand careers in business, technology, health professions and urban education. To learn more visit www.davenport.edu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200630005961/en/