Davenport University : Partners With Emergent Holdings to Offer Employees Corporate Education Scholarships

Davenport University announced today that it has developed a partnership with Emergent Holdings to offer a Corporate Education Scholarship. The scholarship will make education affordable for Emergent Holdings employees through Davenport University.

The Corporate Education Scholarship, an initiative between Davenport University and the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, will create opportunities for leading in-state companies to provide educational benefits to their employees. As a continued contribution to the State of Michigan initiative, the Corporate Education Scholarship ensures that top businesses in Michigan can make education accessible and affordable for their workforce.

“With Michigan’s growing economy, our state is facing an insatiable demand for strong talent within our expanding workforce,” said Davenport University President, Dr. Richard Pappas. “With this program at Emergent Holdings, we’ll be able to empower employers to tackle this issue head-on by leveraging one of their most invaluable resources – their employees.”

“The growth and success of Emergent Holdings is dependent upon attracting and retaining the best people in our industries. It’s our people who make a difference to our customers and in the states where we do business,” said Darcy Kerr, Senior Vice President, Human Resources. “We are extremely proud of our partnership with Davenport University because it enables us to offer our employees new opportunities for learning, development and career growth through the Corporate Education Scholarship. Ultimately, this transforms the future of our company.”

About Davenport University:

Founded in 1866, Davenport is a private, non-profit university serving about 7,500 students at campuses across Michigan and online. With tuition among the lowest of all private universities in the state, Davenport provides high academic quality, small class sizes, conveniently located campuses, faculty with real-world experience and more than 60 dynamic undergraduate and graduate programs addressing in-demand careers in business, technology, health professions and urban education. More information is available at www.davenport.edu.

About Emergent Holdings:

Emergent Holdings, Inc., and its companies, create innovative insurance products and technology solutions and services that improve the health and safety of the people and places it serves, including individuals, employers, providers and strategic partners. Operating in complex, highly regulated industries, Emergent Holdings is dedicated to providing flexible solutions while upholding industry best practices. Emergent Holdings has revenues of $8.4 billion with operations in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, reaching 8.5 million people. For more information, visit us at www.EmergentHoldingsInc.com.

